Cody Rhodes Explains How Politics Makes Hollywood Easy For WWE Superstars

Who would have thought that WWE superstar The Rock would become a giant star in Hollywood as well? The same goes for John Cena, another WWE legend who has made it big in the film industry. One wonders how these wrestlers achieve such milestones in the film industry. Cody Rhodes has an answer for it.

According to Cody, it is the grind and politics that these wrestlers face in WWE that strengthen them to such an extent, that the politics of the film industry just does not affect them.

While speaking during the recent appearance on Gabby AF, Cody explained how the world of wrestling prepares the stars for the tough world of Hollywood. “Wrestling makes you change. It hardens you at one point. It can make you bitter, it can make you angry, but then there is another light at the end of the tunnel once you get through it. That’s why wrestlers do so well in Hollywood,” Cody said.

Cody believes that behind-the-scene politics in movies are laughable compared to what the wrestlers face in the company. “The politics on a Hollywood level are laughable compared to what you’re dealing with in wrestling. ‘Oh, this guy shows up on time. Oh, he had a comment about the writing but it wasn’t a major what to do.’ I feel like we adjust quicker because the business can be so mean to you. You either get out or you adjust,” Cody said.

What Cody said is somewhat true also. The Rock once said that he did face obstacles back in 2002 when he entered Hollywood. He said that the industry wasn’t ready to take a 6 foot 4 inches muscular man, and rather wanted a lean personality. But then, Dwayne said that he decided that it was not going to be their way, but the way he wanted.

He said that he brought Hollywood to conform to his standards and not the other way around. And today, Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest superstars in Hollywood. He had seen so many setbacks and challenges in WWE prepared him to take on the harsh world of Hollywood.

By doing so, The Rock made it easier for other wrestlers like Batista, John Cena, CM Punk, and Stone Cold Steve Austin to foray into the film industry, something that wasn’t known earlier.

Cody Rhodes himself will be trying his luck in Hollywood as he has been added to the upcoming reboot of Naked Gun. Rhodes has been added to the project along with Liza Koshy, CCH Pounder, and Busta Rhymes. Also, there’s no word on what role Cody would be playing, and there are rumors that suggest he might be making a cameo.

