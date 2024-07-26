Cody Rhodes Gifted With Legendary Dusty Rhodes Relic at WWE Show in Japan

Cody Rhodes has been riding a wave of success after redeeming himself by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. His historic win over the Tribal Chief saw him capture the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time in his WWE career.

In a way, Rhodes fulfilled his legendary father Dusty Rhodes’ dream, as The American Dream had never held the WWE title in his career. Make no mistake: Dusty Rhodes was known for his unparalleled charisma in the wrestling industry despite not having won the WWE world title.

Nonetheless, Cody Rhodes recently experienced a special moment during WWE’s Supershow in Tokyo, Japan, paying homage to the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes honors Dusty Rhodes with iconic tribute at WWE Tokyo Supershow

During WWE’s tour to Japan on July 26th, Cody Rhodes was gifted Dusty Rhodes’ iconic red robe and hat, which the legendary wrestler wore in Japan in his match against Antonio Inoki.

Cody Rhodes donning the legendary robe evokes nostalgia, taking fans back to the era of the American Dream. Dusty Rhodes, who was famous for his vivid and dazzling character, donned some of the most showy and lurid wrestling attires.

Whether or not Cody Rhodes was able to carry it off with the same flair as his father is up to you to judge. But one thing is certain: Rhodes channeled his heavenly father’s vibes into that robe and hat, honoring the Rhodes legacy.

Anyway, Rhodes faced off against AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a winning effort. The duo recently finished their rivalry at WWE’s premium live event in Scotland, Clash at the Castle.

Rhodes’ win over Styles at the Clash at the Castle marked the beginning of his next chapter: a renewed rivalry with The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

Although Rhodes thought he was through with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, he now faces a considerably stronger Bloodline with Sikoa at the helm.

Cody Rhodes slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has vowed to vanquish Cody Rhodes and bring back the world championship to The Bloodline. For weeks, the nefarious faction has been targeting Cody Rhodes and his allies, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

After securing a major win over Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag match at the Money in the Bank event, The Bloodline laid waste to Cody Rhodes on the last edition of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu triple powerbombed Cody Rhodes through the announce desk, leaving him motionless at ringside.

Rhodes and Sikoa are gearing up to collide at WWE’s biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, in a high-stakes match for the world title.

It should also be mentioned that Roman Reigns is rumored to make his much-awaited return at the upcoming event after Sikoa’s continued digs at the Head of the Table.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how this fierce rivalry unfolds as SummerSlam draws near.