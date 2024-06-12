Cody Rhodes Gifts WWE NXT Superstar Something Very Close To His Heart; Find Out What It Is

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is known for his magnanimity. He showed a prime example of his large-heartedness when he gave one of NXT’s injured female wrestlers a very precious gift from his closet. And what was it? It was a mask Rhodes wore years back during his first run in WWE in 2010, when he had the Dashing run gimmick.

The NXT superstar was Jacy Jayne, who had injured her nose during a match with Thea Hail at the NXT Spring Breakin’ show. Jayne had to undergo a surgery after breaking her nose, and is yet to wrestle since getting an injury a month ago.



What did Cody Rhodes say to Jacy Jayne?

Rhodes was at last week’s NXT show, and he revealed that he was there for Jacy Jayne only. “That's the person I came to see. I wanted to give you something," said The American Nightmare. Jayne who was accompanied by Jazmyn Nyx, seemed elated after getting the gift from Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes had worn this mask around 2010, when his nose was broken by Rey Mysterio in a match. He was also then portraying a ‘Dashing’ gimmick, and had used the mask as a weapon as well. He had also once claimed that the mask helped him save his life, after Randy Orton delivered a vicious kick to his face.

Rhodes gives lesson to NXT Champion Trick Williams

Apart from gifting Jayne, Cody Rhodes also, gave wisdom to NXT Champion, Trick Williams after his win against Ethan Page at WWE Battleground.Rhodes also revealed that next week’s NXT will determine William's new opponent after a 25-man-battle royale.

Rhodes also met former AEW colleagues Shawn Spears and Ethan Page. Rhodes will now eye his revenge on AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle on June 15, 2024, where he faced The Phenomenal in an ‘I Quit’ match.

This will be the second time, in a row that Rhodes will be defending his WWE Undisputed Universal title against AJ Styles. Rhodes had beaten Styles comprehensively at WWE Backlash, after WrestleMania 40.

However, AJ Styles surreptitiously attacked Cody Rhodes after pulling a fake retirement announcement on a SmackDown episode. Styles brutally assaulted Rhodes after that match, and the two will now settle their scores at the big pay-per-view.

