Cody Rhodes Hails Triple H’s WWE Creative Control Since Taking Over In 2022; Check Out What He Said

Cody Rhodes and Triple H are inarguably the faces of the new WWE era that started at WrestleMania 40. When Cody called out Triple H and Bruce Prichard after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 and acknowledged him for starting a new era in WWE, it was clear that WWE was headed in a new and exciting direction.

The WWE Champion has once again backed Triple H’s creative genius while leading big storylines in WWE. In an interview with ESPN, Rhodes revealed how Triple H’s wrestling instincts have led him to make WWE what it is today, including the inception of the top platform for new wrestlers, NXT.

Rhodes shared, “Triple H in the ring had world-champion instincts long before he was gone. He applies those instincts today, as chief content officer. He was also amongst a handful of players, ahead of the curve in terms of evolving the sport which he showcased with the NXT black-and-gold era.”

He continued, “When the moment came for him to take over with Nick Khan and lead the ship creatively, he helped guide WWE to massive television ratings, and social engagement increases. I take the field for him with immense pride.”

What Cody said is spot on because WWE has seen a fresh breath of air ever since Triple H took over creative control. The company has stepped foot in European countries like France and Germany for the very first time, proof of his leadership and WWE's global expansion. The response WWE superstars got at these places was massive, igniting a sense of pride and excitement among the fans.

Similarly, WWE’s shares as part of TKO Group have seen a massive increase, which former WWE superstar John Cena even acknowledged. Roman Reigns , as a heel, has turned out to be the most profitable investment for WWE under Triple H, reassuring the fans about the financial stability and future success of the company.

Notably, Triple H did in two years what Vince McMahon couldn’t do in five years: establish The Big Dog as one of the biggest superstars in WWE.