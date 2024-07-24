Cody Rhodes Hilariously Reacts to Joe Burrow’s New Look After Fans Draw Comparison Between the Two

With a new look, Joe Burrow stepped into the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on Tuesday, July 23. His bleached buzz cut impressed fans, with some comparing the Bengals quarterback to rap god Eminem and WWE star Cody Rhodes.

Burrow is returning from a wrist injury that sidelined him for the 2023-24 NFL season after just ten games. He recorded a career-low 2,309 yards, along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions during that injury-affected season. His arrival at training camp made headlines not only for his return but also for his striking blonde hair.

Also Read: Joe Burrow Names His Most Fashionable Guys in NFL

Cody Rhodes’ reaction to his comparison with Joe Burrow

It seems that even Cody Rhodes thinks Joe Burrow’s new haircut makes him look like him. Along with comparisons to Eminem and other boy band members, fans noted Burrow's resemblance to Rhodes. One user commented, “Joe Burrow going with the Cody Rhodes look. Bengals to the Super Bowl confirmed!”

The 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year was repeatedly compared to the undisputed WWE champion. So, Rhodes decided to address the comparison himself. He shared a photoshopped picture of Joe Burrow carrying the undisputed title on his shoulders. “Time to finish your story this season @JoeyB,” Rhodes captioned the post.

Cody won the undisputed title against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. He finished his story by ending the Bloodline’s reign in the WWE. The 39-year-old wants Burrow to pull off something like that. Some think that Burrow and Rhodes might meet at Summer Slam next month.

Advertisement

Also Read: Joe Burrow Goes Blonde in Latest Buzz Cut; Sparks Hilarious Comparisons to ‘Slim Shady’ Eminem and Cody Rhodes Ahead of NFL 2024 Season

Fans compare Joe Burrow to Eminem

Burrow and Bengals fans flocked to the internet as soon as the NFL star’s new look went viral. Many drew parallels between the American rapper and Burrow. The QB’s fans weren’t expecting him to resemble Slim Shady.

"When he was on the podcast talking about his style and said, 'This year imma give them something to talk about.' Slim Shady was the LAST thing I expected.” a comment read. It really struck the fans out of the blue.

“Dear slim, i wrote you but you still ain’t callin,” another fan said, comparing Burrow to Eminem. There were mixed reactions to Burrow’s hair. Some were surprised to see him in a Buzz cut. But some were disappointed that Burrow chopped off his long strands.

Advertisement