Cody Rhodes Hints At Putting WWE And United States Championship On The Line Vs Logan Paul

AJ Styles was Cody Rhodes' first challenger since his herculean triumph against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. During the last episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare became aware of his next opponent. The current United States Champion, Logan Paul, stepped up and challenged him to a match at the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

After they had a face-off in the ring, Nick Aldis officially confirmed the bout, saying that two Champions would indeed square off in the desert country. However, the question remains if their gold will be at stake for this match. Although WWE stated it as the Champion vs Champion match, Cody might have different plans.

Cody Rhodes’ recent tweet

After dropping hints of winning the United Championship during his promo with Logan Paul this past week, he took on X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that the American Nightmare and The Maverick might wrestle with two titles on the line in Jeddah.

Sharing WWE's official poster for the match, Cody captioned it, "For All The Gold." He further wrote, "2 belts", showing his determination to clinch Logan Paul's Champion. Previously, Seth Rollins and John Cena went head-to-head in such a match, putting the WWE Championship and the United States Championship on the line. The Architect walked home winning both titles at SummerSlam 2015.

The US Championship would make Cody Rhodes a Grand Slam Champion

During his first WWE, he primarily hovered in the mid-card, winning the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship. His tally in the first run included two Intercontinental Title reigns and an impressive six Tag Team Title hauls with four different tag team partners.

However, he never succeeded in capturing the United States Championship. Following the WWE Championship win, the United States Title remains the only gold preventing him from attaining the Grand Slam Champion status in WWE. Perhaps it is a reason the reigning WWE Champion has a keen interest in winning Logan Paul's United States Championship, even by putting his title at stake against the social media star.

On the flip side, Logan Paul's past encounter with Roman Reigns during his historic title reign suggests that he is no stranger to big world title matches.

