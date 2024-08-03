Cody Rhodes Issues Warning to The Rock Before Facing Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024

The next significant premium live event WWE is set to host is SummerSlam 2024. Fans are highly anticipating and electrified for the Summer Slam 2024 PLE. The main reason behind the hype is the star-struck match card and WWE superstars Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and more.

This year will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam extravaganza. The main event of this year’s SummerSlam 2024 is the match between WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and the self-proclaimed new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa challenged Cody Rhodes for the “The Bloodline Rule” singles match, the exact same match Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes fought in at WrestleMania XL. The Bloodline rule match will be a no-disqualification contrast.

Recently, Cody Rhodes had a fun chat with ESPN, where she discussed his upcoming war against the New Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, at SummerSlam 2024. While discussing the match, Cody Rhodes called Solo a fake Tribal Chief, even fired shots at The Final Boss, The Rock, and issued a warning for him ahead of his SummerSlam 2024 match.

Cody Rhodes said, “This is hopefully, in an entertaining way, a bit of a repeat of what we got at WrestleMania. I defeated the Tribal Chief, the true Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I look forward to beat the pretender, Solo Sikoa, at SummerSlam. If you’re also someone in The Bloodline, perhaps named The Rock, I hope you will be watching because if you claim the Tribal Chief mantle next, the same thing will happen to you.”

Former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena stunned the world at the last WWE pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2024. He made his surprise return to the show. John Cena announced on the PL that he is officially retiring from WWE after cementing himself as one of the greatest WWE superstars.

Mr.Never, Give. Up, John Cena revealed he is not going to retire immediately and revealed that 2025, when WWE will move to Netflix, will be his last run in WWE; Elimination Chamber 2024 and Royal Rumble 2024 will be his previous PLEs, and WrestleMania 41 will be the last time John Cena will compete on the showcase of immortals.

John Cena stated, "The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

According to a previous report by WON, WWE has already started crafting plans for John Cena's retirement tour in 2025; the report stated there are multiple names in discussion for facing John Cena, and he is himself picking some names he would like to work with during his final run

A new report has revealed that one of the massive names is locked to face John Cena in his final WWE run in 2025. According to WRKD Wrestling, Gunther vs. John Cena is in plans for John Cena's retirement tour. They are still unsure about what dates Cena will work, but they are ducting multiple PLE and international dates for him.

WRKD Wrestling tweeted and revealed, "John Cena vs. Gunther is currently penned in as a marquee PLE match for Cena's retirement tour."

WWE fanatics want to attend the action scheduled for the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event. Fans often look for ways to watch WWE shows for free on third-party platforms like Reddit, Facebook, Twitch, and Kick.

Unfortunately, WWE fans cannot watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 and other WWE shows for free on any third-party platforms, as it is against the copyright policies of WWE and Reddit; WWE programming can only be telecasted on the official streaming partners who have proper authorization to telecast the WWE shows and PLE. Here is a compilation of critical WWE regions, official streaming partners, and adequate telecast timing.

Ireland and the UK

- Streaming Partner: WWE Network

- Price: £34.99

- Start Time:12:00 AM UK Time

- Countdown Show:11:30 PM UK Time

USA

- Streaming Partner: Peacock

- Price: $5.99 per month

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

India

- Streaming Partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

- Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show:5:00 AM IST

SummerSlam 2024 Timings

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 5 PM PDT

- Countdown Show: 4 PM PDT

- Standard Time: 5 PM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 7 PM CDT

- Countdown Show: 6 PM CDT

- Standard Time: 7 PM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 8 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 7 PM ET

- Standard Time: 8 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 1 AM BST

- Countdown Show: 12 AM BST

- Standard Time: 1 AM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 10 AM AEST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 AM AEST

- Standard Time: 10 AM AEST

India (IST)

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 AM IST

- Standard Time: 5:30 AM IST

