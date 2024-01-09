Cody Rhodes Net Worth - How much is Cody Rhodes Worth in 2024?

Many fans and experts believe that Cody Rhodes, also known as The American Nightmare, is currently the top baby face in WWE. Initially, his career in WWE wasn't too impressive as he was considered an enhancement talent on the roster.

However, Rhodes comes from a well-known wrestling family, The Rhodes Family. He is the son of the legendary Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and the half-brother of former WWE superstar Goldust.

Rhodes made his WWE debut in 2007 and had a brief run as a singles superstar before forming a faction called "Legacy" with Randy Orton as the leader and Ted DiBiase Jr. as his fellow follower.

Rhodes's career took a nosedive after a few years. He attempted to revive it by adopting a gimmick inspired by his brother Goldust, making his character eerily similar to his brother Stardust. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out well for him.

In 2016, Cody Rhodes requested his release from the company, and his wish was granted. He was set free from his contract.

Afterward, Rhodes began carving out a name for himself by embracing a modified character associated with his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. He transformed into The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes went on to achieve great success, winning numerous championships across various promotions like Impact Wrestling, ROH, AEW, and more.

Advertisement

To everyone's surprise, he made a shocking comeback to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and swiftly established himself as one of the top attractions in the company. Currently, he is the leading contender to dethrone Roman Reigns and is considered a fan favorite.

ALSO READ: WWE legend predicts how Cody Rhodes could be involved in The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 storyline

What is Cody Rhodes's Net Worth in 2024?

Cody Rhodes is definitely making his mark in the world of professional wrestling. He was the star of last year's WrestleMania 39 and emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble 2023. Despite having wrestled numerous matches in WWE, he still maintains an impressive winning rate of 91 percent.

As per a report from SportsKeeda, Cody Rhodes's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be around 8 million dollars. His professional wrestling career, gym, and various small investments contribute significantly to his income.

Cody Rhodes Bullet Club

Bullet Club, a renowned wrestling stable of this era, gained immense popularity. It was formed by Prince Devvit, famously known as Finn Balor in WWE, during his time in NJPW in 2013. He betrayed his long-time Japanese partner and teamed up with Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale to establish the stable.

After Finn Balor departed from NJPW to join WWE, AJ Styles stepped in and took over as the leader of NJPW, joining the ranks of Bullet Club.

In 2016, Cody Rhodes became a part of Bullet Club shortly after his departure from WWE. Rhodes credited the club for helping him enhance his character and grow as a wrestler.

Rhodes once reacted to the contribution of BC to his career, “That's the time in my life when I created a bond with three guys former BC members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks that will never be shaken.”

“Because of Bullet Club, we were able to change the wrestling world. I never would have gotten that without Finn Bálor, and I never would have reached that level without the Bullet Club. I am very grateful for the Bullet Club.” he further said.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes’s return to WWE

Cody Rhodes caused a stir when his AEW contract ended in 2022, with rumors swirling about a possible WWE comeback. Then, at WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins was in the ring awaiting his surprise opponent, and out came Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare.

After a long six-year absence, Rhodes returned to WWE and proved himself as one of the top guys. He had an incredible trilogy of matches with Seth Rollins, even wrestling the last match with a torn Pac, yet still delivering a performance of a lifetime. This quickly earned him the respect of fans, experts, and WWE management.

Finally, the much-anticipated moment arrived when Rhodes made his return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023. Not only did he win the Royal Rumble, but he also headlined WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, completing his journey of becoming the first champion in his family's legacy.

Cody Rhodes as Stardust

Cody Rhodes decided to change things up in 2014 by taking on a new persona. Inspired by his brother Goldust, he transformed into Stardust, complete with face paint and a sleek outfit. Unfortunately, this character didn't quite click with the audience, and Cody ultimately requested his release from WWE in 2016.

Cody Rhodes's Endorsements and Charity Work

Cody Rhodes doesn't have a lot of information available about his endorsement partners, but what we do know is that he is associated with WWE shop, Mattel creations, Migsmedia, and several others.

Rhodes portrays the role of a good guy, both on and off the screen, as The American Nightmare. He frequently holds auctions to sell his ring gear and other items, donating the money he raises to organizations that assist those in need.

Cody Rhodes's House

Back in 2018, Rhodes informed via his Instagram account that he was looking for a house in Florida, and posted his requirements online. Rhodes owns a mansion in a place called Cheval situated in Florida. According to some reports and rumors, the mansion is worth $500,000.

Cody Rhodes's Cars

Cody Rhodes is famous for flaunting his sophisticated lifestyle, which includes an impressive assortment of exquisite suits and impeccably designed outfits. Additionally, Rhodes possesses a remarkable collection of elegant automobiles, with a total of three cars adorning his garage.

Advertisement

Cars Price Lamborghini Urus price around $218,000 Mercedes G Class price around $131,600 Porsche Panamera price around $88,000

Cody Rhodes's Movies and TV Shows

Other than professional wrestling, Rhodes has tried his hands at giving his voice to characters in animated films.

Movie Name Year and Role Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon 2016 Stardust The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania 2017 Stardust

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 5 non rumble matches at the Royal Rumble that WWE fans should immediately go and rewatch