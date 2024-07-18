Cody Rhodes Opens Up on His Character Transformation After Leaving WWE in 2016

Cody Rhodes’s exit from the WWE in 2016 on a somewhat bitter note, and then his return to the company six years later in a convincing fashion at WrestleMania 38, is no less than cinematic material. Rhodes had been working in WWE since 2007 and had been working as a heel.

If not bad, his performance was somewhat decent. However, the son of WWE legend Dusty Rhodes wasn’t happy at all with his booking. And in 2016 he called it quits. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes said that once he left the WWE, he underwent a character transformation, which was a tremendous change in his career.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his character?

Rhodes revealed the fundamental change he went through after leaving WWE by not centering himself around his character Stardust. "I think once I left WWE the first time and went out and did my own thing, I think I kind of ceased to be a character. I just accepted, present yourself ... be yourself,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes describes himself without any character today, saying that what he shows today is his real personality. However, he also acknowledges the fact that stress can indeed come from being vulnerable in professional wrestling.

"No, I don't feel I'm in character now .Sometimes I wish there was a little bit more of a character I could hide into ... The world knows you; they have a sense of you, and they can wrap an opinion around it,” Rhodes stated.

Ever since he returned to WWE, his character has been consistent with his presentation starting from his Indie run in 2016 to 2018 to AEW tenure from 2019 to early 2022. He had a phenomenal return to the WWE after being brought on board by Bruce Prichard and Triple H.

Rhodes had reinvented himself after leaving the AEW, and the gap of six years had rejuvenated him. The result was, Cody went on to prove his critics wrong, by winning the WWE Royal Rumble twice as well as main eventing the WWE WrestleMania twice (39 and 40). At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, thus finishing his story.

What’s next for Cody Rhodes?

Rhodes is next expected to defend his WWE Title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024 on August 4. The American Nightmare has already completed 100 days as the WWE Champion and has defended his WWE title thrice at big pay-per-views.

At SummerSlam, Rhodes’ task might be difficult as he goes on to defend the title not just against Solo Sikoa, but there will be outside interference from other Bloodline members Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Let’s wait and watch what happens at the big grand event.

