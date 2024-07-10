Cody Rhodes Opens Up On Post WrestleMania Blues; ‘I look at Steve Austin and John Cena’

Cody Rhodes’ biggest dream when he returned to WWE in 2022 was to win the WWE Championship. He achieved this two years later, at WrestleMania 40. Until then, the entire world was rooting for The American Nightmare to “finish his story.”

However, as soon as Cody won and showed up on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania with his belt hung on his shoulders, there was a section of fans who felt that something was amiss. All of a sudden, the fans wanted Roman Reigns back, and this sudden shift in the crowd’s perception was beyond comprehension.

Not only this, Cody Rhodes himself was a bit clueless regarding what’s next for him. Speaking recently on his Pivot Podcast, Cody spoke about the post-WrestleMania blues and what he thinks about it.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

The WWE Champion said that he always likes to have a task in hand so that he can remain focused. In WWE, he looks up to WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena for inspiration.

"There's even like a post-WrestleMania blues psychology-wise like what's the next thing? So I always need a task; what's my specific task? And that's an area where I look to Steve Austin and I look to John Cena who are the lead dogs and this is not me in my ego, I have this [the championship], so I'm currently in front of the pack, right?” Cody Rhodes said.

He stated that he wants to make sure that his numbers match or surpass those of these WWE stars because that’s what will ultimately reveal how successful he has been in his WWE career.

In the interview, Cody not only spoke about the WrestleMania blues but also about how he was dejected after learning, on the day of winning the Royal Rumble, that he wouldn’t be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, as The Rock was to return and challenge The Big Dog.

He revealed that he went off the script and pointed at Roman Reigns after winning the Rumble, despite knowing that he would not face him at WrestleMania 40.

WWE didn’t have plans for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40

A few days back, renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said that WWE didn’t have any concrete plans for Cody Rhodes after he won the championship. This was the reason Cody was booked against AJ Styles not once but twice in two pay-per-views.

In both events, Cody defeated AJ Styles. Now, the American Nightmare is expected to lock horns with Solo Sikoa and defend his title against the Anoa’i member at SummerSlam 2024. But by then, Roman Reigns is also expected to return to the WWE.