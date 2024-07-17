Cody Rhodes Opens Up on the End of His AEW Journey With Tony Khan’; Says He Knows It Was 'Terrible'

Cody Rhodes’ AEW journey started on a high in 2018, but it didn’t go well and Cody eventually quit the company in February 2022. While the exact reason for Cody's departure isn’t known, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said that it was eventually his fallout with Tony khan that led to Rhodes leaving the company.

Though it was a difficult decision, it was something destined to happen. Cody Rhodes was the first person to have met Tony Khan which ultimately led to the birth of the idea of AEW, the company that became WWE’s top rival within no time.

It was Cody Rhodes and Khan’s hard work that roped in tons of2 WWE talent, as well as talent from all over the world, that made AEW what it is today. So while talking to Chris Van Vliet recently, Cody opened up on leaving AEW and what does he think about it.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his AEW exit?

Rhodes opened up on the whole thing, revealing that how it ended was indeed terrible, and there would be endless chatter around it. However, he also said that he is proud of what he achieved there. “How AEW ended was terrible, really, and people are going to write books later on and these stories are going to get out there and then it’s going to be a whole new ballgame,” he said.

Rhodes recalled how difficult it was at first to do the Original All In, how unbelievable it was the feeling was to do Double or Nothing, and how fortunate he was to see Tony Khan investing in their vision.

“So regardless of any petty squabbles, I will always have a love for it. I got to wrestle Brodie Lee’s final match. I got to lead people, young people, behind the scenes. I’ll always have a love for it. So I’m sure there’s some negative stuff, but I just remember it lovingly,” Rhodes said.

What was the reason for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes’ fallout?

There is no official account of it yet, and all the news floating about Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes’ fallout are just rumors and speculations. So, according to TMZ, Rhodes and Khan allegedly fell out as Khan’s visibility within the company grew. This could refer to the period when Tony Khan decided to change his organization strategy for AEW creative plans.

At the beginning of the 2020, it was said that Khan wanted to be hands-on-President at AEW, so the creative ideas ran through him. Similarly, it was reported that there was a significant financial dispute between Cody Rhodes and AEW, which led to Cody quitting the company.

Be that as it may, everything happens for a reason. Cody leaving AEW, paved his way to WWE, which changed his global personality. Cody was a star in WWE right from day one when he returned at WrestleMania 38.

He made history by winning two Royal Rumbles back-to-back and then won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, at WrestleMania 40. This was a record which neither his brother nor his father could ever accomplish in their wrestling careers. But Cody did.