Cody Rhodes Opens Up on the Rock Taking His Spot at WrestleMania 40; Talks About His Own Heel Turn in WWE

WWE has gone to extreme lengths to implant Cody Rhodes as the biggest face of the company. However, there has been a significant discussion around Rhodes taking a heel turn and how good that would be.

The Undertaker, perhaps, was the first one to say that Rhodes’s heel turn would be bigger than his babyface moment. However, The American Nightmare seems to have doubts in his mind about doing that because of the ramifications that it brings to his character.

Rhodes spoke about it during The Pivot Podcast earlier today, as he spoke about his own heel turn, what it means for him, and how The Rock went about doing it before WrestleMania 40.

What did Cody Rhodes say on heel turn and The Rock?

Rhodes addressed the question of taking a heel turn in WWE in the present circumstances and what the draw of it is.

“It is very hard to be a heel today. What is a heel? If a heel is trying to actively take something that away you like? Does that mean that’s a wrong heel? You hear people in wrestling saying, that's the wrong type of heel. There's no such thing as the wrong type of heel, as long as you can manage it,” Rhodes said.

Cody said that in wrestling, a heel's job is to get canceled; a heel's job is to not get cool, not sell merchandise. He, however, mentioned that there’s a new trend of heels in wrestling, which aren’t heels in the real sense.

Advertisement

Cody pointed towards The Rock, who surprisingly took a heel turn before WrestleMania 40 when the WWE Universe went behind him to take Cody’s spot.

Rhodes said that The Rock is a different type of heel today. “In wrestling, the term has gotten more identified with The Rock types, that aren't heels. This is The Rock. He is in a Disney movie. He is loved.”

He mentioned that in wrestling, one has to go to extreme lengths to upset people and become a heel. “In his case, he upset people greatly as he was taking away a spot, and he was smart enough to know that's a good spot to be in. Most people aren’t comfortable taking that spot. Most people don’t want to explore being hated,” Cody said.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Picks His Wrestling Mount Rushmore And It’s Not Stone Cold Steve Austin

Cody Rhodes talks about his own heel turn

Advertisement

Rhodes said that he is aware that a certain section of his fans want him to take a heel turn at some point, but according to him, the fans don’t know what they are asking for. He said that becoming a heel means you have to go to extreme lengths to get hated and that in 2024, for him, it would be a hard task. He stated that it might go to a point where the fans might themselves not like his heel turn, and that would go nowhere.

Also Read: Released WWE Star Jokingly Stakes Claim on Cody Rhodes’ ‘American Nightmare’ Gimmick







