Cody Rhodes Picks His Wrestling Mount Rushmore And It’s Not Stone Cold Steve Austin

There’s no doubt about the fact that Cody Rhodes is the current face of WWE. His voice and his opinion matter a lot at this juncture. In short, Cody represents WWE to the outside world.

So, The American Nightmare was recently speaking at The Pivot podcast show, and he was asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. While the host expected The American Nightmare to name some wrestling legend, the name Cody Rhodes took was shocking.

Who was it then? It’s The Final Boss, The Rock. Rhodes hesitated a bit before spouting The Rock’s name, but he eventually said it. Aside from The Rock, Cody also named three other wrestlers as his wrestling personality.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his choice as Mount Rushmore in wrestling?

Rhodes was asked who were the people whom he looked upon in WWE. He goes, “My Mount Rushmore is different...i cannot believe.. i'm going to say this..i'm not a fan of his, he's not a fan of mine..he's going to be The Rock.” Rhodes said.

The fact that he took Rock’s name as his Mount Rushmore in wrestling is shocking because the two had a fierce face-off in WWE before WrestleMania 41. The Rock even smashed his face in one of the segments on Monday Night RAW, in Chicago and even teased revenge against him when he returned.

Apart from naming The Rock, Rhodes revealed three other WWE personalities in his list. “In addition to that, it's going to be John Cena..that's another one on my Mount Rushmore, it's gonna be the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, and it's gonna be my dad (Dusty Rhodes).”

Will Cody Rhodes face The Rock at WrestleMania 41?

There were reports that The Rock might square off against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, in what could be the last match in his wrestling career. But off late, these rumors have subsided, as The Rock vs Roman Reigns next year is gaining momentum.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is a match that has been picked by WWE Legend, Mark Henry as well. The Hall of Famer said that he still thinks that there are good chances of this match happening at WrestleMania 41. So, who challenges Cody Rhodes for the title till then, in case he retains is a question.

