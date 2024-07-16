Cody Rhodes Pitches WWE International Live Event For Mexico; Check Out Why

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has on camera pitched for a WWE Live Event in Mexico. Cody not just advocated it, but also took the name of WWE COO Triple H, to convey his message after a thunderous response he received from the crowd in Mexico.

The American Nightmare had a phenomenal in-house show in Nuevo Leon, Mexico against the country's own man, Santos Escobar, a former LWO member. The crowd, however, roared for Rhodes despite their own superstar competing against him.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

Taking the mic after the match got over, Rhodes said that if there’s any place that deserves a PLE, it’s here, Mexico.

"If anyone deserves a PLE, it's right here in Mexico... Same way with France, same way with Italy, same way with Scotland. This man right there, that camera, on the other side of that camera is our boss, Triple H [the crowd starting chanting PLE]," he said.

The reason why Rhodes advocated for a PLE in Mexico was basically because just like France, the Mexico crowd too roared at the top of their voices, and the event with thousands of people in attendance made it the biggest WWE crowd even in an in-house show.

Another reason why Rhodes would have asked for a PLE event is also because of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio coming from this place. What better can be for Mysterio than competing in his final match in his hometown? Similarly, another superstar from Mexico, Stephanie Vaquer has made her debut for WWE, much to the annoyance of AEW, CMLL, and NJPW.

Rhodes didn’t even stop there. Even after the show was over, he posted his thoughts about the show on his Instagram handle. He took to his Instagram account, calling it one of the biggest nights of his wrestling career.

"You have bad nights in wrestling, good nights, great nights, and then you have the biggest crowd for WWE in history for Mexico," Cody said.

Who is Cody Rhodes’ next opponent in WWE?

Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Championship against a formidable opponent who is the current leader of Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. Solo recently pinned Cody at the Money In The Bank PLE in a 3-on-3 tag-team match.

However, the road might not be easy for Solo as former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is too expected to return either at SummerSlam or weeks before it. In either case, Reigns is expected to jeopardize Solo’s chances to win the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. It’s going to be a very interesting episode of the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, as Jimmy Uso is also expected to return.

