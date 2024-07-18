Cody Rhodes Praises Dominik Mysterio for Current WWE Run: ‘Dom Is the Guy’

The rise of Dominik Mysterio in WWE can be ranked as one of the best comebacks in WWE history. In 2022, Dominik Mysterio turned heel at Clash at the Castle, where he turned his back on his father and became the newest member of The Judgment Day faction.

According to some previous reports, WWE was originally set to send Dominik Mysterio to NXT to work on his character and polish his skills. However, WWE decided to take one last shot with Dominik on the main roster and turned him heel.

With time, Dominik Mysterio has now become one of the biggest names in WWE; every time he performs in front of the WWE Universe, he gets a massive reaction.

Recently, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes gave a fun interview to former WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page on DDP Yoga. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes feels like Dominik Mysterio is doing a great job and sees him as the next big thing in WWE.

Cody Rhodes expressed his praise for Dominik Mysterio: “Most people say negative, terrible things about Dom (Dominik Mysterio), such as his current locker room. Dom is the guy who I was at WrestleMania 40. Maybe it's WrestleMania 50; who knows what it is? That's someone you're going to watch grow up in front of you and who's clearly delivering on the most important levels."

Dominik Mysterio's Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan saga

Currently, Dominik Mysterio is part of a major rivalry on Monday Night Raw involving former WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley and the current champion, Liv Morgan.

The rivalry began the night after WrestleMania XL, on the April 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, where Liv Morgan ambushed Rhea Ripley from behind backstage. At one point, Liv Morgan pushed Rhea Ripley into a door, causing Ripley's shoulder to land awkwardly, resulting in an injury.

Unfortunately, the injury forced Rhea Ripley to take time off and relinquish her WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan promised Rhea Ripley that she would take away everything that mattered to her.

Liv Morgan started by capturing the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship after she defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2024. The "Queen of Extreme" then began to seduce Ripley's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan even kissed Dominik Mysterio on-screen, and it appeared that Dominik started to enjoy his time with Liv Morgan.

On the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley made a shocking return and confronted Dominik Mysterio. On the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley issued a challenge to Liv Morgan, demanding her championship back at SummerSlam 2024.

Rhea Ripley’s injury update

Rhea Ripley made her return to WWE early on the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, and "Mami" is gearing up for her in-ring return after a layoff of almost three months at SummerSlam 2024.

Recent reports by PWInsider have revealed that Rhea Ripley is still not cleared by WWE doctors to make her in-ring return. This is the primary reason why Rhea Ripley has been kept away from any sort of physical interaction. According to reports, WWE will keep Rhea Ripley away from any action until SummerSlam 2024.

