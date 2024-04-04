Cody Rhodes Reacts To CM Punk’s AEW Criticism; ‘That’s His Assessment, Not My Assessment’

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have both been part of Tony Khan’s AEW in their careers. Both had occupied the top spots in the company, where they enjoyed calling shots with the CEO and President Tony Khan. However, Cody Rhodes left the promotion in 2022 to join WWE, while Punk left in August 2023.

However, the difference was that Cody Rhodes left on good terms after nearly taking AEW to heights, while Punk left AEW on a sour note after being fired by Tony Khan. Two days ago, Punk appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, and he did speak about Tony Khan, AEW, and all that stuff.

The harshest thing Punk said about Khan was that he was a “clown” and not a boss. Punk also called the entire AEW a “joke” and “not a real business.” Now, Cody Rhodes has responded to it.



What Did Cody Rhodes Say Over CM Punk’s Comments?

Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour on Wednesday and addressed Punk’s concern. He said that what Punk said about Khan or AEW was his assessment.

He said that he is still proud of being part of that start-up and takes pride in working with people there. He said, “That’s his assessment. It is not my assessment. It’s always important for me to remind people that I am so proud of what me, Matt, Nick, Kenny, Tony, Bernie, Brandi, Dana, and Chris, and I name all these people because I was in those meetings. As much as the internet will spin a narrative one way if one of those people had not been at that startup level, the company would not have happened.”

Advertisement

He further said, “It’s not my assessment. In my time there, the infrastructure was just being built up. We were trying new things and doing things. It was a startup company, a big-time startup company, but a startup company, and I wish them nothing but the best.”

What Did Cody Rhodes Say About Punk’s Altercation at AEW?

Cody Rhodes said that, according to him, Punk’s altercation with The Elite at AEW was a ton of miscommunication. He said that he still loves CM Punk despite all that is happening between Punk and AEW.

“I just think what happened there was a ton of misunderstanding, a ton of miscommunication. I love Matt, Nick, and Kenny and I love CM Punk. I don’t know how, but I do. I’m just happy for everyone involved. I just think it was a ships in the night thing. I wasn’t there, though,” he said.

The American Nightmare tried to be as diplomatic as possible throughout the interview because he knew that both he and Punk are under the same roof of AEW and they might also work together. There was no good in giving a blunt and honest reply to everything that’s happened so far.

Both are looking forward to WrestleMania 40, which is just two days away on April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While Punk will not compete and will be seen in a commentary box, Cody Rhodes will fight on both nights.

On Night 1, he will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns for the Tag Team Match, while on Night 2, Cody Rhodes will square off against Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match.



Also Read: Cody Rhodes Hints at Ending His WWE Career If He Loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40