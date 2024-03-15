Cody Rhodes reacts to WWE 2K24 announcement about beating Roman Reigns in notable metric

Cody Rhodes is dominating over Roman Reigns not just in real life but in reel life too. The American Nightmare is beating Roman Reigns fair and square in statistics everywhere. According to the statistics released by WWE 2K24, more players have played as Cody Rhodes than Roman Reigns in the game, and this is an astonishing figure for Rhodes to take over Reigns, who was leading up until now.

As per the numbers, 1.0 million people have played as Roman Reigns, while 1.1 million have played the game as Cody Rhodes. This means more players are going for Cross Rhodes than the Superman Punch. This also means that people are now finally over Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and they now want Cody Rhodes to hold that title.

Even Cody Rhodes seems surprised by these numbers, and he reacted on his X account with a GIF of Paul Heyman, who looks shocked over something.

Other fun factors for Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24

An ardent Cody Rhodes fan has everything to cheer for, as the WWE 2K24 edition brings several fun factors for Cody Rhodes in the game.

For example, Cody Rhodes’ action figure is another fun addition to the 2K24 game. Players just have to tap onto the Exclusive Nightmare Family Pack. The DLC pack possesses many other extra actions to explore.

Cody Rhodes geared up for his title shot against Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare is all charged up to face his bete-noire Roman Reigns in a one-on-one title match at the main event of WrestleMania 40. But before that, Cody and Seth Rollins will have to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a Tag Team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The stipulation is that if Cody Rhodes loses, then on Night 2, it will be anything goes, and Bloodline will be heavily involved in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match. But if it loses, then the Bloodline will not be there on Night 2, and it will be only Rhodes vs. Reigns, no-holds-barred.

Cody Rhodes is poised to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, at WrestleMania 40. The event takes place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

