Cody Rhodes Recalls His ‘Intoxicated Rant’ to The Undertaker After His WrestleMania Win

WWE delivered on their promise and made WrestleMania XL an eventful show. In what was perhaps the most memorable moment, The Undertaker made his unexpected appearance to neutralize the Bloodline’s incursion.

The moment also evoked nostalgia among the crowd in attendance. This led Cody Rhodes to gain control of the match and finally finish his story.

In a recent interview, The American Nightmare revealed that he didn’t get any sleep after his monumental win over Roman Reigns. Subsequently, Rhodes admitted to drunkenly texting The Deadman.

Cody Rhodes reveals he drunkenly texted The Undertaker after WrestleMania victory

The Rock’s alignment with The Bloodline put insurmountable pressure on Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. In fact, on night 1, Rhodes conceded defeat to The Rock through pinfall. While night two of the event saw Rhodes overcome Bloodline, the chips were down for him at one point.

The WWE Universe saw major stars, including Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and John Cena, come to Rhodes’ aid in a bid to ward off the Bloodline. However, The Final Boss’ overwhelming presence turned the match in Roman Reigns’ favor.

Suddenly, the lights went out, and a very familiar resounding gong echoed through the arena, leading to a cacophony of loud cheers from the fans. Everybody knew it was 1999 all over again as The Undertaker emerged, chokeslamming his former rival, The Rock. Consequently, Rhodes picked up the win, ending Roman Reigns’ historic 1,316-day World Championship reign.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Cody Rhodes recalled not getting any sleep after the win at WrestleMania XL. He mentioned that he directly went to the Today Show the next morning. In addition, while lying in a bunk, Rhodes sent a drunken text to The Undertaker, expressing his gratitude.

He told Chris Van Vliet, “I didn’t sleep. I went right to the Today Show. I lay in a bunk and I texted a bunch of people including The Undertaker. I left him, what I would call, a rambling, ‘perhaps’ intoxicated little rant, just thanking him for being there.”

Rhodes further disclosed that The Undertaker texted back, showing his appreciation in return.

All in all, The Undertaker’s unexpected appearance proved to be a turning point for Cody Rhodes at the Grandest Stage. Rhodes even described how special the moment was for him. At present, Rhodes continues to ride high in his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. But, he has a major challenge ahead of him at the Biggest Party of Summer, SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes grants Solo Sikoa a match at SummerSlam 2024

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline is ruthlessly running roughshod on everybody who refuses to acknowledge Sikoa as the Tribal Chief.

After taking out Paul Heyman on an edition of SmackDown, The Bloodline vanquished Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in the six-man tag team match at the Money in the Bank event.

This led Cody Rhodes to grant Solo Sikoa a shot at his Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam on the last edition of SmackDown. Although the match hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, it is bound to take place, considering The Bloodline’s unchecked savagery.

According to speculation, SummerSlam will also see the much-awaited return of Roman Reigns. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen what happens next in Cody Rhodes’ rivalry with the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.