Cody Rhodes Recalls Special Moment With The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40: ‘It Was Like Legitimate Magic’

Cody Rhodes has something special to share about The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40. It is about that moment when The Deadman appeared in the ring all of a sudden and chokeslammed The Rock.

While speaking on iHeartRadio Louisville’s The Babyface Podcast, Cody Rhodes recalled that moment when the lights went off and The Undertaker suddenly appeared in the ring. He said that while he was lying in one corner of the ring, he made a brief contact with The Deadman, who winked at him.

“When he chokeslams The Rock, I got to make eye contact with him ever so briefly. I think maybe he wanted to have a moment, maybe not. I could be overestimating my importance to The Undertaker here, but he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out, and it was like legitimate magic had just happened," Cody recalled.

Cody said that he still can’t believe that it happened, and for him, it would remain one of the most special moments ever in his life.



How was The Undertaker booked for the special spot at WrestleMania 40?

But the Texas Rattlesnake couldn't reach a financial agreement with WWE, and that is when Triple H dialed Undertaker a day before WrestleMania 40 to get him on board. This was revealed by The Undertaker during his Six Feet Under Podcast episode.

He said that he cleared it to Triple H, that if his appearance was going to steal the limelight from Cody Rhodes, then he wasn’t willing to be part of it, since Cody Rhodes’ story with Roman Reigns had been going for 2 years. But Hunter assured him that it wouldn’t happen, and then The Undertaker made a final call to book himself for the spot.

And his return to WrestleMania was historic. The main event of WrestleMania 40 turned out to be one of the biggest WrestleMania main events, with The American Nightmare finally finishing the story and becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Will Cody Rhodes have a rematch with Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen around since losing his Championship belt to Cody Rhodes. There have been speculations of him returning by SummerSlam, but they haven’t been confirmed yet.

When he returns, he might challenge Cody for a rematch for the title. For now, Cody Rhodes is looking to defend his title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of The Ring Tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

