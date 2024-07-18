Cody Rhodes Regrets THIS Promo Disrespecting The Rock During WrestleMania 40 Build-Up

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and The Rock had numerous heated exchanges. While The Great One physically assaulted him, their war of words was what made the feud memorable. Cody Rhodes recently revealed that during one of their promos, he said something to The Final Boss that he now regrets.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Undisputed WWE Champion disclosed, "I feel maybe I crossed the line. I did a promo where I said he had LDS."

He mentioned that many people probably enjoyed Cody's insult towards The Brahma Bull and even applauded him. However, right after he went backstage, Rhodes felt it didn't align well with the image he wanted to portray.

The Rock often crossed limits against Cody , dragging his family. Complementing The Rock, Cody stated that during the feud and promos, there was real animosity and a serious dislike for each other because The Final Boss was the most impressive heel at that time.

He brought out the wicked and rude side of the American Nightmare, which was good for WWE programming. However, Cody thought it was unpleasant at that time.

Cody Rhodes' potential future match with The Rock

When asked whether there is a possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes vs The Rock encounter in the future, he gave an affirmative answer. As per him, the proposal for the grand bout is still there.

The question is whether The Rock comes back, considering how he has done everything in the squared circle of WWE. While Cody disrespected The Final Boss in the past, he acknowledged that it was a privilege to share the ring with one of the greatest of all time.

Sharing the ring with the ten-time World Champion, Cody realized that physically he was far from being done in the ring. He didn't gas out at WrestleMania 40, as the match continued for over forty minutes.

Cody Rhodes on The Rock's current WWE persona

According to the 39-year-old star, there is more to the story between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, and he would love the fans to witness it.

Rhodes thinks the wrestler-turned-actor star has two personas in WWE now, one where people recognize him as part of the TKO board of directors, and another one that helps him and the company build a strong connection with the young wrestling fans.

Speaking of The Rock's current persona, Cody noted that people are not familiar with him as the People's Champ anymore, but as the Final Boss. His offer for the big match always stands whenever The Rock is ready.