Cody Rhodes Reveals He Was Approached by Democratic and Republican Parties To Run For Office

With his status as a top WWE star, more opportunities knock on the door, whether from acting or politics. Cody Rhodes, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, recently revealed that he was approached by both the Democratic and Republican parties to run for the office of Georgia.

Recently, in an interview with Gabby LaSpisa, The American Nightmare talked about the political scene in the country, saying that it might sound startling to some people, but today there are only Democratic and Republican parties. Despite having a moderate mindset, only a handful of them nowadays fall into the moderate range.

"But I actually got approached by—I won’t say people directly—individuals from both parties about potentially running for an office in Georgia.” added the reigning WWE Champion amid his current popularity in WWE."

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Did Not Know About Cody Rhodes

Even though Cody Rhodes was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, he grew up in Georgia, attending school there. The American Nightmare completed high school in Atlanta, Georgia.

The crossover between politics and professional wrestling is nothing new. For instance, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura turned into a prominent figure when he stepped foot into the world of politics. For four years, he worked as the governor of Minnesota.

On the other hand, Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, had a remarkable career in WWE. Away from the squared circle, the WWE Hall of Famer now serves as the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, representing the Republican Party. The Big Red Machine is currently serving his second term as mayor.

Advertisement

Former United States President Donald Trump is another notable example. Before embarking on his career in politics, the billionaire had cameos in WWE, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Currently, the former POTUS is looking to secure a second term as president.

The above-mentioned individuals pursued their political careers later in their lives. Cody Rhodes, however, is only 39 years old at the moment, enjoying the best run of his wrestling career as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The American Nightmare is currently the face of the company, defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes' wrestling gimmick demonstrates his patriotism with an all-American character, as he has an American flag-inspired tattoo and ring gear. Bearing that in mind, he might enter the world of politics following his WWE career.