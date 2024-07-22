Cody Rhodes Reveals His Fear of Rejection by WWE Fans Ahead of His WrestleMania 38 Return

The comeback of Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare and later defeating one of the best and most dominating champions in WWE history in such an iconic manner was nothing less than a spectacle.

The path to the mountain top of WWE for Cody Rhodes was not an easy task. Cody Rhodes’s initial run in WWE was a massive fail, and he ended up becoming a midcard superstar; in 2016, after a regular disagreement with the company over changing his gimmick from Stardust to Cody Rhodes once again, Rhodes decided to leave the company.

Just after quitting WWE, Cody Rhodes carried a chip on his shoulder to rebuild his legacy. He reworked his professional wrestling gimmick and revamped the gimmick of his father, Dusty Rhodes, “The American Dream.” Cody Rhodes labeled himself as the “American Nightmare.”

Cody Rhodes then started his own run in the independent circuit and ended up forming the second-largest professional wrestling promotion, AEW, which in 2024 will be one of the biggest competitions for WWE.

Cody Rhodes’s fear before WWE return

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently had a fun conversation with WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page on his YouTube channel, DPP Yoga. At one point, while talking about his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes revealed his fear before he returned to WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes revealed he was in fear of rejection, and multiple thoughts were all over his mind: would WWE fans reject him for ditching WWE and starting a new company, or would they still treat him as a mid-carder

Cody Rhodes revealed, “They could have just fully rejected me. Here’s this guy, he went off and started his own company, he was real bitter about how he left, midcard, jobber, all of this, they really could’ve gone a different way with it, and that wasn’t the case.”

He further expressed what connected him with WWE fanatics: “Somebody asked me at Mania, why do you think they’ve stuck with you? And the only thing I could tell them was that I think it resonated with them. My story is a real story.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 full results

The last pay-per-view WWE hosted was the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event; the WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes was part of the main event, where he suffered a massive loss when the new Tribal Chief pinned him to pick a win for his faction, The Bloodline,

Now, Solo Sikoa has earned his opportunity to claim the championship. Sikoa expressed that he wants the WWE Undisputed championship back to the family. The match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa is now official at Summer Slam 2024. Money in the Bank 2024 was a pure build for Summer Slam 2024. Here is the compilation.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash-in the same night after CM Punk ambushed him. Intercontinental Championship - Singles Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn was retained after pinning the Bron Breakker clean. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark. Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner. World Heavyweight Championship - Singles Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins. Damian Priest was retained after pinning Drew McIntyre following an interference and attack by CM Punk, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu). The Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

