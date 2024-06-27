Cody Rhodes Reveals His Number One Red Flag In Professional Wrestling Industry

The Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, recently appeared on Behind The Turnbuckle with Jonathan Coachman's podcast. He talked about the biggest red flag in the professional wrestling industry. When a legendary wrestler or a high-profile name promises to help a promising young talent, it is a signal of concern, as per the American Nightmare.

Rhodes said, "The number one red flag I hear. If you meet a guy who is a legend who is coming in on the roster and he is going to be active, or a part-time guy, the number one red flag, if you're young or in the middle of the pack talent, is when you hear somebody say I am just here for the young guys."

Cody Rhodes' approach in such situations

In Cody's opinion, these veterans are usually not there to elevate the young guys on a roster. In such a situation he would be upfront about it, mentioning he might help some of the guys, but he is essentially on the roster for himself.

Calling professional wrestling a selfish and cutthroat industry, he added that he loves the most transparent people. He hasn't heard any big name saying those words in a long time. If by any chance he hears those words again, the red flag would be back in his mind. He would rather tell the legend face to face that he is there for himself, not anyone else.

Cody Rhodes' match at Money in the Bank 2024

Cody Rhodes might have beaten Bloodline's Head of theTable Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but his feud with the stable seems like an endless tale. The American Nightmare is confirmed to take on The Bloodline members in a six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank 2024.

Cody will team up with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to compete in the event. With the emergence of Jacob Fatu, The Bloodline appears extremely formidable. The new Anoa'i family member asserted dominance, taking out Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens on SmackDown last week.

Following his title triumph, Cody Rhodes defended the title in three back-to-back pay-per-views against AJ Styles and Logan Paul.