Cody Rhodes Reveals If He Thinks He's A Bigger Draw Than Roman Reigns After Beating Him At WrestleMania 40

If there was one wrestler in the WWE locker room, who will be credited for putting a full stop to Roman Reigns’ continued dominance in the company, it is Cody Rhodes. From Brock Lesnar to Sami Zayn to John Cena, none could stop Roman Reigns’ juggernaut. But Cody Rhodes turned out to be that special guy who changed the complete story at WrestleMania 40.

Now, the question is whether Cody is a bigger draw than Roman Reigns or someone like former WWE Champion, John Cena. The American Nightmare was asked this question recently at the Busted Open Podcast. Rhodes gave an honest reply to it.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

Cody Rhodes simply said that Roman Reigns and John Cena are genuine examples of being ‘over’ in the company. He admitted that despite winning the WWE Undisputed Universal title, he is still not a bigger draw than Roman Reigns in WWE currently.

"I use The Rock and I use John Cena, Roman Reigns as examples of people that have actually gotten over. They can't leave their house without causing a scene. They move more than a thousand tickets in just a host of them being there. If you look at some of these metrics, you can truly find out that person is a draw or that person is over. I've never considered myself anything like that," he said.

Despite all of this, Cody Rhodes’ popularity in WWE cannot be negated in WWE right now. He has truly come a long way in the past 16 years in the company. From playing heel, and then the Stardust gimmick to leaving the WWE on a bitter note, to reinvent himself, and then returning in 2022, Cody Rhodes has come a long way.

Today, he is selling huge merchandise, is the top babyface in the company and is expected to clash with WWE legends like The Rock at next year’s WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes’ next match with Logan Paul

While Rhodes successfully defended his WWE title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash. Now, Cody is heading to Riyad, Saudi Arabia on May 25, when he will face Logan Paul to defend his title. However, it will be only Cody defending his title at the pay-per-view while Paul’s United States Championship won’t be on the line. Overall, Cody Rhodes is highly expected to retain his title, and at Clash at The Castle on June 15, 2024 he might put the title on the line against Roman Reigns, if he returns.

