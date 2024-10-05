Cody Rhodes Reveals Insights on His Special Entrance For Upcoming WWE PLE Bad Blood; ‘The Truth Is…’

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is all geared up for the most important match of this year after his title win at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes is teaming up with his arch-rival, Roman Reigns, to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a Tag Team match at Bad Blood.

So, there have been rumors that the WWE Champion might have a special entrance at Bad Blood, which would be organized by the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Band. The band went viral several weeks ago over the rendition of the ‘Kingdom’ song on X (Twitter) during the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. University of Arkansas game.

So, during a recent interview with Billboard, Cody Rhodes opened up on the possibility of a special entrance. “You mentioned the band (University of Arkansas Pine Bluff). They played that on primetime when they played Arkansas, and it’s quite possible you might see them playing it live in the State Farm Arena at Bad Blood,” Postwrestling quoted Cody Rhodes.

“That was incredibly touching. In terms of your question, I’m always so careful about how I answer because the truth is, I don’t know. I just want to do all I can to keep it going. That’s such an honor,” Cody said.

And not just the entrance; the match, which would be the main event of the night, is too expected to have a special ending. Certainly, there won’t be a clear winner in this match, and it will witness some spoilers.

Cody Rhodes a few days ago had dropped some major spoilers ahead of the match, saying that it was going to have some major title implications. While speaking to Pat McAfee, Rhodes said that there would be some big surprises by the end of the match.

Advertisement

He also intended to say that the outcome of this Tag Team match shall also have a connection with WrestleMania 41. And what’s big for Cody next year? The American Nightmare is expected to cross paths with The Final Boss, The Rock, next year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Further, The Rock is also highly rumored to make his return to Bad Blood with the aid of Solo Sikoa. The Great One is reported to be present in Georgia to watch the Apalachee High School Wildcats play. The venue where he would be is one hour's drive away from the All-State Arena, where Bad Blood would take place. Let’s see if the Great One comes back to WWE.