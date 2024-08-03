Cody Rhodes Reveals 'Most Important Conversation' With Triple H Which Led To His WWE Return

When Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40 winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, he had special words for two people; COO Triple H and producer Bruce Prichard. Cody had then revealed that his return to WWE wouldn’t have been possible without Triple H and Bruce Prichard.

And Cody meant it. He was talking about a conversation that took place somewhere in 2022 between him and Triple H, which ultimately became the reason why he returned to WWE. So in a recent conversation with WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray for his Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes recalled that conversation.

What did Cody Rhodes reveal about the conversation with Triple H?

Bully Ray asked Rhodes what the first handshake with Triple H was after smashing the throne segment which Cody had recorded at AEW allegedly to inflame Triple H. For the unversed, Cody Rhodes at his AEW’s first match did something that was deliberately done to inflame WWE, especially Triple H. It was in 2019, at AEW’s At Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rhodes was supposed to face his brother Dustin Rhodes for his first match at the promotion.

While making the entrance, Cody smashed a throne that featured the Iron Cross Emblem that Triple H often uses with a sledgehammer. However, Triple H had laughed about it later, while commenting on it, saying he would have done the same thing, had he been in place of Cody. But Cody himself had then said that the act did have a message behind it.

So, when Bully Ray mentioned this to Cody, and how his first conversation with Triple H went after this incident, Cody said that they didn’t talk about their past.

“It was at Dallas before I came back. He was the last person who had come on the bus. I think Bruce had just been on there. At the time he had just taken the creative position and I think, he knew where things might be going and prepping but it was a short brief conversation. I don't want to blow smoke, but the truth is it's the most imp. conversation I had. We didn't talk about any of the old stuff. We still haven't talked about any of the old stuff. because it feels like when I come back it's completely new to you and I think I completely positioned myself as a new me.”

Why was Cody Rhodes on bitter terms with WWE?

Cody Rhodes said that he and Triple H didn’t talk about their past, was because he didn’t have a quite respectable exit from the company. Rhodes had been in WWE since 2007, working as a heel. However, the tables turned for him, when he was put into a new Stardust character which he thinks was just not for him.

While he did express his view about not proceeding with that character, his pleas fell on deaf ears. So in 2016, Cody had a very dramatic exit from the WWE when he first announced it on social media, and then left the company. He joined AEW as Senior Vice President of the company in 2019 and had signed the contract for five years.