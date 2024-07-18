Cody Rhodes Reveals Real Reason Why He Quit AEW To Join WWE: ‘I Knew This Wasn’t Going To Last’

Cody Rhodes’ departure from Tony Khan’s AEW has been an unending story. The American Nightmare still had three years for his contract to expire, but he called it quits in the middle of the journey when AEW had just taken off.

Moreover, the real reason for Cody’s departure wasn’t known until now. It was only reports and speculations which surrounded Cody’s exit from the company. It was reported that Cody Rhodes had a fallout with Tony Khan, which led to him leaving the company, while some say that there was a financial dispute between them, which prompted Cody to leave the industry. Rhodes recently called his departure from the AEW terrible but did not speak about why.

However, the WWE Champion has now spilled the beans on exactly why he left the Jacksonville-based promotion. While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes said that he knew that his AEW chapter wouldn’t last long, and at the same time, he had his eyes set on the WWE Championship.

What did Cody Rhodes say about his exit from AEW?

While talking about AEW, Rhodes said that he knew it was a season and that there was something great lying for him there (WWE). "I knew it was a season. I knew this wasn’t going to last, and there’s something greater for me out there, and I know that might sound negative to people, but it’s not. [The WWE Title] is the biggest prize in the wrestling game. You put on boots, that’s the one. I just wanted to go get it."

Rhodes, however, mentioned that while he might have left AEW, he has nothing but respect for the time he spent there, as he got to sharpen his skills at the promotion. He further stated that, like Hulkamania in the AWA, it was the same for him when he was there.

“The energy was there, the renaissance was happening. It wasn’t just company-based,” he said. He also said that everything was there, and he only has love for that place as he got to hone his skills.

Cody Rhodes shuns The Young Bucks for their claim in the book

In the same interview, Rhodes shunned The Young Bucks for their claim in the book that he was the last person to sign for the AEW. He said that he might have been the last to sign the contract, which was true, but he was also the first person to meet Tony Khan before they started AEW.

In November 2018, Cody Rhodes, along with The Young Bucks and Tony Khan, announced the inception of a wrestling promotion in Jacksonville. The three of them had signed five-year contracts with AEW. But Cody left in the middle of 2022. The rest is history.

