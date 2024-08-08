Cody Rhodes Reveals The Best Thing About His Booking in WWE; Find Out What It Is

Cody Rhodes has commended the credit of his second run in WWE to the writers of the company. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion while recently speaking on the Busted Open Radio said that the writing part of WWE has been the best thing about his second run in the company.

Speaking at the show, Rhodes said that he’s become grateful to the writers for helping him through his second run in WWE, and said that Triple H was one of the best options to be selected as the WWE CCO due to his success as a wrestler.

He shared, “I had no love for what we would call like a writing staff back in the day, and maybe that's cause at the time they had no love for me, who knows. But now I have an appreciation for both sides of it ... I've already heard the argument that 'hey wrestlers shouldn't be in the office,' depends on where they are in the office,” he said.

Rhodes knows that it’s the writer’s brains in WWE that have put him to the spot where he is today. The WWE creatives weaved an emotional story for Rhodes that got every WWE fan rooting for him, by the time he was at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

He was introduced as a breakout star at WrestleMania 38, against Seth Rollins. Then he was made to win the Royal Rumble the next year, after his return from the injury. Then at WrestleMania 39, Cody was expected to win, but the WWE creatives thought that keeping it away from Cody would make it more special for him at WrestleMania 40. And thereby, he lost.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H’s Unique Quality As WWE COO Which Separates Him From Vince McMahon

So, when he won the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row, the entire WWE Universe wanted him to win it. The fans even turned their backs on their beloved WWE superstar, The Rock, when he tried to take Cody’s spot at WrestleMania 40.

The result was the fans made the WWE go back on their decision and rebook Cody Rhodes for the main event at WrestleMania 40. However, even though it was said that Triple H had made Rhodes win the Rumble simply because he knew that the fans would back Cody Rhodes for the fight at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

And rightly so, Cody indeed became the champion at WrestleMania 40, scripting history. He ended the reign of Roman Reigns as the WWE Champion for 1,316 days. And since then, The American Nightmare has successfully defended the WWE Championship on four different pay-per-views, the last one being, SummerSlam 2024.