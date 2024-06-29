Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H’s Unique Quality As WWE COO Which Separates Him From Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was the one who told the whole world from the arena of Lincoln Financial Field at WrestleMania 40 that WWE had entered a new era under Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. He called him onto the stage, and Hunter came after a lot of persuasion along with Vice President Bruce Prichard.

That was indeed the beginning of Triple H’s era in WWE, which as per many wrestlers is better than Vince McMahon. Randy Orton too, has spoken highly of Triple H’s role as the head of creatives in WWE, saying that he gives a breathing space to the talents.

And now, Cody Rhodes has revealed a very unique trait of Hunter, which, as per him, also separates him from former WWE Boss Vince McMahon. According to Rhodes, Triple H has an “open mind,” which separates him from Vince McMahon. Rhodes detailed how Paul went about handling new talents in this era of WWE.

What did Cody Rhodes say about Triple H?

Speaking in an interview with WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman, on his Behind The Turnbuckle show, Rhodes said Triple H could have easily followed the pattern set by Vince McMahon, but he didn’t do so. He credited Hunter for having an open mind, and this is reflected in his work while dealing with younger talents.

Advertisement

“Triple H being the prime example. He could have easily taken (Killer) Kowalski’s rules, ‘this is how it’s done and how we do it.’ Vince’s (McMahon) rules, ‘this is how it’s done and how we do it,” he said.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Reflects on ‘Touching’ WrestleMania 40 Moment With John Cena Before Historic Victory

What did Cody Rhodes say about wrestling veterans making mistakes while running a show?

Rhodes went on to shed light on the fact that several WWE veterans, legends, and luminaries make mistakes when at the helm of affairs, as they cling to old methods, thinking they are sacrosanct.

“Have an open mind. A lot of the luminaries, legends, old-timers, when they mix with the modern locker room, the mistake is made of, ‘this is the only way it’s meant to be done,” he said.

Rhodes said that these are the rules. which are rigid, and firm. “That type of motivation doesn’t work at all,” he said. Triple H is credited for his long-term vision in storytelling in WWE, which is different from how Vince McMahon looked at things.

Advertisement

Vince approached it more from a business and entertainment perspective, whereas Hunter, being a wrestler, focuses on wrestling and storytelling. The contrast in their approaches is significant, and only time will tell who excelled.