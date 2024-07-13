Cody Rhodes Reveals Two Strongest Wrestlers He Ever Faced and One of Them Is Woman

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has named two of the strongest wrestlers he has ever faced in a WWE ring, and one of them is a woman. Yes, it’s true! The American Nightmare was once also suplexed by a female wrestler so well that he remembers it to this date.

First, let’s discuss who is the male wrestler Cody found extremely dominating. It’s none other than The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. Guess who is the female wrestler? It’s neither Ronda Rousey nor someone like Becky Lynch; it’s Candice LeRae Dawson, the current WWE SmackDown superstar.

What did Cody Rhodes reveal about Candice?

While speaking with Bayley on WWE’s YouTube channel, Rhodes recalled the time when Candice suplexed him at an indie show.

"So one time, she suplexed me on the indies, and the joke I used to make was, the strongest two people I've ever been in the ring with were, one was Brock Lesnar, and the other was Candice like she threw me through the roof,” Rhodes said.

As Rhodes talked about Candice, Bayley joined him, appreciating how good the WWE superstar has been in the ring. Bayley said she had wrestled her twice in the Indies, saying that Candice is the superstar she wants to face soon in WWE. Cody Rhodes, too, accepted that Candice is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE.

She was finally called to the main roster in 2022 after wrestling in WWE NXT for three years, where she won the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship along with Indi Hartwell.

Cody’s rivalry with Brock Lesnar

The American Nightmare so far has only one fight with Lesnar, and that was at SummerSlam 2023 when Rhodes defeated The Beast. That was also Lesnar’s last performance in WWE. Lesnar got himself entangled in Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit.

He was slated to appear at Royal Rumble 2024 and was also supposed to be at Elimination Chamber. But since his name cropped up in the lawsuit, Lesnar was removed from all WWE wrestling shows and is currently on a long sabbatical. His spot was filled by NXT superstar Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble, who utilized the opportunity to the fullest.

As of now, The Beast Incarnate is not expected to return to the WWE, as the company won’t take any risk of hurting its image when it is doing so well across the globe. Brock Lesnar is also expected to obtain a clearance from WWE’s legal team before he makes a comeback to the ring.

