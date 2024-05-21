Cody Rhodes Reveals What The Rock Handed Him On RAW After WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes made history at WrestleMania 40, beating Roman Reigns in a dramatic main event to end his record-breaking championship reign. Following the pay-per-view, the American Nightmare turned the page to a new chapter of his career and transitioned WWE to a new era.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes came face to face with The Rock, who was closely involved in his feud with Roman Reigns and tried manipulating the result of the WWE Championship match. Many people believed they would have a physical encounter in the ring, but their face-off was quite bizarre. Announcing his long-term goal of going after the WWE Championship, The Final Boss handed Cody a mystery object before leaving the ring.

Cody Rhodes talked about the arcane object handed by The Rock in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio. As per Cody, the Great One didn't give him a dollar, but something worth more than that. Out of respect for The Final Boss and Seven Bucks, his production team, the 38-year-old, offered them an olive branch that symbolizes friendship and peace.

However, The Rock didn't think it was a positive move by the American Nightmare, and he handed it back to him during their last face-off in the squared circle. Although Rhodes was disheartened by The Rock's action, Triple H told him he would be coming for his title, and it wasn't a fun game for him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Rock's return date is unknown

While The Rock took a hiatus from his movie career earlier this year to wrestle in WWE, he is currently back in Hollywood, filming his upcoming movies. There is no official date for the return of The Final Boss as of now. SummerSlam isn't far away, but the Great One is not likely to return by August.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes' next challenger is Logan Paul

The Rock's comeback might be ambiguous as of now, but Cody Rhodes has been a fighting champion. He defended the gold against AJ Styels at Backlash and is scheduled to put it on the line against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia this month.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Reveals If He Thinks He's A Bigger Draw Than Roman Reigns After Beating Him At WrestleMania 40