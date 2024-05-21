Cody Rhodes REVEALS When He Actually Came to Know About WWE Plans for the Rock vs Roman Reigns

This year's WrestleMania was a ride to remember. It unfolded many layers, and the end of WrestleMania XL was undoubtedly the best finish of all time. WWE altered plans multiple times before WrestleMania 40 night.

The Significant change on the road to WrestleMania XL was Cody Rhodes's replacement at the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, and The Rock stepped in. WWE and The Rock faced massive backlash after The Brahma Bull allegedly replaced The American Nightmare. WWE quickly analyzed fans' anger, and Cody Rhodes was re-introduced in the storyline.

In the shocking twist, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. In a historical moment, The American Nightmare overcame all odds and ended the four-year championship reign of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Recently, Cody Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about his upcoming documentary and, importantly, revealed when he learned about The Rock vs Roman Reigns match.

Cody Rhodes said, "I found out about the possibility of The Rock vs Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble, and I had to leave that room head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen. It was probably one of the more difficult days I've ever had in the wrestling business. But also, how could you complain when you're winning the Royal Rumble. When you're pointing at the sign, over 20,000 people in Tampa, it was such a high, such a low."

Cody Rhodes Reveals What is 'Being Over' In Pro-Wrestling Means to Him

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has become the next face wtocarry the company on his back after he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Recently, Cody Rhodes made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed what, according to him, is being over in professional wrestling.

Cody Rhodes said, "I use The Rock, and I use John Cena and Roman Reigns as examples of people that have actually gotten over. They can't leave their house without causing a scene. They move more than a thousand tickets in just a host of them being there. If you look at some of these metrics, you can truly find out that person is a draw or that person is over. I've never considered myself anything like that."

