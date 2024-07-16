Cody Rhodes Reveals Where The Rock Crossed Line During Buildup to WrestleMania 40

This year’s WrestleMania can be easily ranked as one of the best Mania that the company has ever hosted in the last forty-year history of WrestleMania, and the surprising part is that the card was crafted unintentionally; WWE had to change the card after a series of incidents,

The initial plans were for CM Punk to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL night one and Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. The major twist came after CM Punk sustained a serious arm injury and was out of WrestleMania XL.

Another major shakeup was The Rock's return to WWE to face his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, in a much-awaited dream match.

The Rock stepping in was a massive opportunity for WWE, and they decided to switch the match where Cody Rhodes was planned to face Seth Rollins and The Rock and Roman Reigns were planned to face in the main event,

WWE fanatics felt robbed after WWE confirmed the removal of Cody Rhodes on SmackDown after The Rock and Roman Reigns had a face-off on SmackDown; WWE fans started rotating online on how to bring Cody Rhodes back to the main event picture.

WWE quickly analyzed the hate, and Cody Rhodes entered the feud against Roman Reigns. However, in a major twist, The Rock allied with Roman and turned his back on Cody Rhodes.



The Rock crossed the line

Recently, Cody Rhodes had a fun chat on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where he revealed what part of The Rock’s promos crossed lines. As per The American Nightmare, The Rock was taking shots at his sister, who was out of line.

Advertisement

Cody Rhode revealed, “He (The Rock) mentioned that I had two other siblings, Dustin (Rhodes) and Kristin, who are from my dad’s first marriage. Which is, you’re not wrong; we do have them. This was when he called me a ‘mistake,’ but he made Teil non-canon. And Teil is the closest I have as my original best friend, you know, so that was a little– I felt bad. I felt bad for her,”

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes finally ended his Story after he pinned Roman Reigns clean to capture the WWE Undisputed Championship, ending Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year championship reign.

On the Night after WrestleMania XL, at Monday Night RAW, The Rock interrupted the promo of Cody Rhodes and told him he was going away for now, but their Story had just begun, and he would come back to end their Story soon.

Advertisement

As per a recent report by Xero News Exclusive, Netflix has its condition. They want either Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes on Raw Netflix, and the chosen one will get the opportunity to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41, the two-night spectacular event, is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. Some reports indicate that the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes trilogy match was before WrestleMania 41.

ALSO READ: Netflix Wants Roman or Cody on RAW for Potential Opponent Against The Rock at WM 41