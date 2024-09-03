Cody Rhodes Says The Rock’s ‘Real’ WrestleMania 40 Plans Would Have Made WWE Fans 'More Angry'

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes feels that if the fans get to know The Rock’s real plans for WrestleMania 40, they would be even more angry. The American Nightmare has made this huge revelation in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes.

Rhodes said that he was thinking about that plan, regarding how they make that work eventually at WrestleMania 40. “If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry. I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me,” Inside The Ropes credited Cody Rhodes.

He said that while he was pondering about making it work, his friend DDP calmed him down saying that whatever would happen to him at WrestleMania 40 would eventually be the best thing. And this thought from DDP, according to Rhodes drove him insane.

The WWE Champion said that even if The Rock’s plans would have been put into action, he got to accept it because it was the audience’s approval that mattered. “I got to be really quiet and I got to say nothing, I got to watch the fire grow and I realized maybe I had every right to be confident. Maybe I had every right to not be concerned,” Cody said.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Shares If WWE WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain Documentary went too far; ‘Here’s actually what happened…’

Even though the WWE fans might not know The Rock’s master-stroke plans,there have been few revelations by his business partner Brian Gewirtz. He revealed that he strongly voiced against Cody winning the Rumble in 2024, because that would make him eligible to qualify for the main event of WrestleMania 40, thereby running down The Rock’s chances of squaring off against Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

In that meeting, The Rock was with him and they had Triple H and Nick Khan coming to meet them in a hotel to chalk out the plans for WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes also revealed few weeks back that it was Triple H who stuck to the decision of making him win the Royal Rumble 2024, so that the WWE fans cancel The Rock when he stakes claim to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

This is exactly what happened. The whole WWE Universe marched against their favorite The Rock, when he tried to take Cody’s spot at the big event. All of a sudden, plans had to be changed, and The People’s Champ realized that if they go with their plans, the WWE Universe would reject them outrightly.

So, he pitched Triple H to turn heel, for the first time since 2003 and allied with Reigns to give Cody his spot at WrestleMania 40. The rest we know is history.

Advertisement

Cody is still the WWE Champion after four months of winning it, and he is hustling big time. The American Nightmare is highly poised to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41, providing The Final Boss makes his return.

Read More: Cody Rhodes Thanks WWE Universe for Backing Him Against the Rock for WrestleMania 40: 'Am Beyond Blessed'