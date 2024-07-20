Cody Rhodes Shares If WWE WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain Documentary went too far; ‘Here’s actually what happened…’

WWE’s recently released documentary titled, WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain documentary has grabbed more than 3 million views on YouTube. The one-hour documentary shows how the main event of WrestleMania 40 came to be what it was, and what were the obstacles, challenges, and questions in front of WWE COO Triple H.

It sheds light on the fact that Cody Rhodes wasn’t supposed to feature in the main event of WrestleMania 40, and it was rather The Rock against Roman Reigns. It also shows a disgruntled Cody Rhodes walking back, after giving his spot to The Rock on SmackDown, something The Rock’s business partner, Brian Gewirtz had already said before the release of the documentary.

Gewirtz stated that Cody Rhodes, as per the script, had to be enthusiastic while giving his spot to The Rock, but he couldn’t do so because he was so overcome by emotions that day. So now, Cody Rhodes himself has given his take on the documentary.

What did Cody Rhodes say on the WWE WrestleMania 40 documentary?

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rhodes said that WWE didn’t go too far with the documentary, and in fact, he likes that the people are talking about the things, that actually happened.

“With the behind-the-scenes documentary, that’s really as far as I think you should ever go. Not because I don’t want people to know, but the legend is supposed to be cooler than the fact. So watching the documentary the other night, I feel like people have all these questions and there’s kind of these different outlooks and takes and I like that more than someone definitively saying no, here’s actually what happened,” Cody said.

Cody in fact, says that he loved that in the documentary all five of them; The Rock, Triple H, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and him have different stories to tell, which looks more like a bank heist.

“Plus, I like that Rock, Roman, me, Seth and Triple H all look like we were involved with a bank heist, but have different stories when we got caught by the cops. Like everybody in the interrogation [says] it was him, it was him, it was me… I do like that,” Cody said.

What’s next for Cody Rhodes?

The current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2.0 on August 3, 2024. Rhodes had a fiery face-off with the Bloodline on tonight’s episode of SmackDown where he and Kevin Owens were overtaken by Jacob Fatu who along with other members destroyed the two.

Last week it was Randy Orton, and this week it turned out to be Cody Rhodes who was put through the announce table. The next episode of SmackDown might be special, as Roman Reigns is expected to mark his return.

