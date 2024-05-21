Cody Rhodes Shares Reaction to WWE Fans Booing the Rock for Trying To Replace Him vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes might go in as the only babyface in the history of WWE whose presence made fans boo WWE Legend The Rock. While Cody stands nowhere to where The Rock was and has been, he did manage to turn the crowd against The Great One. Cody has now given his first reaction to how he felt and what is his take on the fans booing The Rock in front of him and Roman Reigns.

What did Cody Rhodes say?

Cody took a broader view of the whole response of the crowd. He said that while he never considered himself a crowd’s favorite, however, that night when the fans jeered against The Rock, he felt that he had inched closer to his dream.

Rhodes said, “I like when people build you up and say nice things to you but I never considered myself that in an honest fashion. So for him to come back the most popular sports entertainer of all time [and] one of the most recognizable people on planet Earth and beloved worldwide."

He continued, "For him to come back and people make the choice to boo him and people make the choice to even chant 'Rocky sucks' and people wearing Rock shirts that were chanting 'Rocky sucks.' It's the first time I've ever felt my place in the ring and realized, oh I might be getting close to where I wanna be."

Cody said that he could then realize that he had connected well with the audience. Even though he comes from a wrestling background, where his father Dusty Rhodes, and his brother Dustin Rhodes have been wrestlers, none have mustered up this much fan following for himself in this business.

What did Cody Rhodes say about repaying his fans?

Cody said that he feels overwhelmed by the crowd’s response and realizes that he has to pay them back. He said that even if his fans come to him at 4 am at the airport, they won’t hear a no from him for a picture or an autograph or even it’s just a handshake. He said that he feels grateful and lucky for getting so much love from his fans.

Be that as it may, Cody Rhodes in the end did manage to end Roman Reigns’ winning streak of 1,316 days in WWE. Roman hasn’t been seen in WWE since then, while Cody has successfully defended his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.

Next, he will put his title on the line against Logan Paul at King and Queen of The Ring PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

