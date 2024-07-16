Cody Rhodes Shuns the Young Bucks Claim That He Was Last To Sign With AEW: ‘Was First To Meet Tony Khan’

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes rarely talks about his association with AEW ever since he has become the face of the WWE. However, Rhodes broke his silence on AEW and Tony Khan over a claim by The Young Bucks, which they made in their book in 2020.

In November 2020, The Young Bucks released a memoir titled ‘Killing The Business: From Backyards To The Big Leagues.’ In the book, Bucks speaks on the creation of AEW, revealing how Cody Rhodes was the last to sign for it.

Rhodes, however, didn’t take the statement of the Young Bucks too well. While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes said that he may have been the last person to sign the contract for AEW, but it should be noted that he was also the first person to meet Tony Khan.

Cody Rhodes trains guns on The Young Bucks

Rhodes said that what The Young Bucks said in the book is not “incorrect,” but it should be remembered that he was also the first person to meet Tony Khan before the inception of AEW.

He goes, “I hated that in The Young Bucks’ book, they said I was last to the signing. Because that’s a big thing. Some of the AEW defenders who don’t realize they’re turning people off to their product more than they’re turning people on. That’s one of the things that people always sight, Oh, he was last, he wasn’t that big a deal to the origin? No. This guy here who is off camera [Brian] was the first person to ever meet Tony,” Cody said.

He further said, “I guess I was the last, and yes, I had different thoughts and it’s not incorrect at all what they said. Yeah, it’s not incorrect, but I was just in on it as well as anybody else,” Cody said.

On November 1, 2018, Cody Rhodes, along with Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, unveiled a new wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), during a conference in Jacksonville. Cody and The Young Bucks had signed five-year contracts with the company.

However, Cody later developed some differences with Tony Khan by the end of 2021 and left the company. In April 2022, Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins in his first match.

Cody Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam

The American Nightmare has successfully defended his WWE Championship thrice in the three big pay-per-views. However, his upcoming title defense against Solo Sikoa is the toughest of them all.

Although Rhodes is not expected to lose the title, the match might end up in chaos, as with Solo comes the dominating force of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Also, Roman Reigns is also expected to return by SummerSlam 2024. Reigns is expected to exact his revenge on Solo Sikoa for hijacking the Bloodline and throwing out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman from it.