Cody Rhodes spills beans on The Rock potentially replacing him in WrestleMania 40 main event vs Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has proved himself as the next big thing in WWE. Even the former next big thing Brock Lesnar acknowledged Cody Rhodes’s potential as the new face of the company in coming years.

Cody Rhodes won Royal Rumble 2023 and then he moved forward to fulfill his story of becoming the first WWE champion in his family.

Rhodes then challenged WWE's undisputed universal champion The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and got a main-event match to complete his story. Unfortunately, Rhodes failed to finish the story and Roman Reigns managed to retain his championship one more time.

The American Nightmare is once again aiming to complete his story and some rumors suggest he is even one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble 2024 and then challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for a rematch.

The year 2024 has proved to be one of the wildest starts for the WWE universe with some massive updates WWE’s 5 billion dollar deal with Netflix, Dwayne Johnson appointed as the Board of Directors in TKO Group.

Another massive shocker came from the very first episode of Monday Night Raw the Day 1 edition. When The Rock made his comeback to WWE and issued a challenge to WWE's undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

The Rock’s involvement has changed the WrestleMania 40 landscape completely, some reports suggest Triple H is now looking forward to booking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Recently while talking to SI, The American Night expressed his view on The Rock potentially replacing him at the WrestleMania 40 main event against Roman Reigns.



“Nothing but respect. I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in & meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE.” Rhodes expressed.

The Rock on his match against Roman Reigns

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now more involved in the WWE business as he is the part of TKO Group board of directors. While talking on ESPN First Take, The Rock expressed his match with Roman Reigns.



“If myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business, and I love it, we could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time” The Rock expressed.



What do you think will The Rock replace Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 main event or Cody Rhodes will finish his story? Share you thoughts