Cody Rhodes Teases Being The Elite Cameo; Reveals Why He stopped Appearing On It

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was once part of a popular YouTube show, Being The Elite. The show became a huge hit, where Rhodes appeared alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

However, Rhodes reduced his appearances in the show, as AEW became another wrestling promotion in 2019, with Rhodes becoming one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. The American Nightmare then did not make it clear, as to why he had left the show, but recently in an interview with Sean Ross of Fightful Select, he spoke about it.

What did Cody Rhodes say on leaving Being The Elite show?

Rhodes explained that time became a big constraint for him in the later part of the show, as his plate was full. He tried to emphasize that he doesn’t get into a project unless and until he is fully committed to it.

“I think the workload for me was the problem. Because I actually was really proud of “The Exorcism of Cody Rhodes” and pretty much everything I had done there. But I treated that the same way I am treating SummerSlam, in terms of being very committed. I was very all in. And with the job that I had, and the other job I had, I think I just kind of fell out of the normal cast,” Fightful Select quoted Rhodes.

Cody also said that the cast had also changed, and plus, his drone funeral was decent enough to give him a good send-off. Cody not just explained his exit from the show, but also explained that he might return full time or even do a cameo in it. “You never know, that is a show that is everywhere. So, who knows? I could make a cameo. I could make a return,” Cody said.

Cody stayed with AEW from 2019–2022, before he had a possible fallout with CEO and President Tony Khan, and then he moved on to WWE, at WrestleMania 38. He has never opened up on his reasons for leaving AEW, but it’s rumored that he had differences with Tony Khan.

Who is Cody Rhodes’s next opponent in WWE?

Rhodes’ next opponent after the recently concluded Clash at the Castle , pay-per-view hasn’t been revealed yet. In fact, he hasn't been locked in a decent storyline post-WrestleMania 40 win against Roman Reigns. He has beaten AJ Styles twice in the last two months at two major pay-per-views.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, WWE had no plans for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40. He said that his rivalry with Styles was just a “filler.” He said that WWE should have lined up heels, alongside Reigns before WrestleMania 40, but that did not happen. He said that ultimately, it all comes down to The Rock or Roman Reigns return. Unless that happens, Cody Rhodes will be without a good opponent.

