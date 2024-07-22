Cody Rhodes Teases Running For President After Joe Biden Drops Outs From 2024 US Elections

The sitting president of the United States, Joe Biden, recently announced not to run for another term. Following the big announcement, many wrestlers have shared their viewpoints on social media, including the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Replying to a fan, he expressed his interest in running for President of the country someday.

On Twitter ( previously X), a fan wrote to the American Nightmare, " It's time for you to step up big dawg". Seeing the tweet, Rhodes noted, " Maybe one day".

Interestingly, in 2023, on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, Cody Rhodes revealed that his biggest childhood dreams were winning the WWE Championship and becoming the President of the United States. Seeing the past couple of elections, he probably changed his mind saying, "I don't want to run for President anymore. That seems like a terrible thing".

A WWE Hall of Famer became President

Many wrestlers have entered the world of politics. A WWE Hall of Famer already became the president of the country and is currently in the race for the presidency. Donald Trump, the billionaire turned former president, had numerous appearances in WWE, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was in the Battle of Billionaire storyline against Vince McMahon, and the feud peaked at WrestleMania 23. Since becoming president or running for the presidency, he has never shown up in WWE.

On the other hand, The Rock once revealed an interest in running for the presidency. Talking to GQ in 2016, The Great One said, " I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring".

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most influential and well-known figures in Hollywood, and his future presidential run would be a viable option.

Similarly, Cody Rhodes is gradually building his legacy in WWE as the face of WWE. After hanging up his boots as a wrestler, a presidential run would be entirely conceivable.

Cody Rhodes is currently fighting The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, fighting the entire Bloodline. After the emergence of a new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, he is still entangled in the rivalry with the new Bloodline.

The new Bloodline won a six-man tag team against Cody Rhodes and his allies at Money in the Bank. In the past couple of weeks, The Bloodline relentlessly targeted the WWE Champion, suggesting the new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa could be Cody's SummerSlam challenger.