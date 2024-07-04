Cody Rhodes Thanks WWE Universe for Backing Him Against the Rock for WrestleMania 40: 'Am Beyond Blessed'

The highly anticipated documentary on WrestleMania 40: Behind The Curtain has finally been released. The one-hour documentary features Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and The Rock talking about the biggest WrestleMania main event in the history of WWE.

In the film, Cody Rhodes can be seen applauding the WWE Universe for backing him against The Rock for WrestleMania, which is absolutely true. Before this documentary featured, there were several reports talking about The Rock himself taking the backseat on seeing the crowd’s negative reaction or that Cody winning the Rumble wasn’t favored by Rock’s business partner.

Now, Cody Rhodes himself has given his take on the whole thing, saying that it was the WWE Universe that ultimately helped propel him to finish the story.

What did Cody Rhodes say about finishing the story?

Rhodes stated that if he hadn’t built this connection with the fans, he wouldn't have been able to finish the story. “If I did not have this connection with the people, The Rock would be wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania. I am beyond blessed that the biggest star in the world came back, and people said, ‘hold up, we want him [Cody]. That's what I'll take on night, thanking each and every one,” Rhodes said.

On February 8, 2024, the Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes stepped away and gave his spot to The Rock. According to The Rock’s writer, Brian Gewirtz, Cody was supposed to be enthusiastic about the whole thing, but he couldn't hide his disappointment with all of this and looked rather dejected.

Advertisement

The fans knew that once again, a true deserve for the main event of WrestleMania was being denied his chance. Nearly a decade back, CM Punk was dealt in the same way. He was replaced by The Rock to face Cena at the main event of WrestleMania 28.

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Went Off Script And Pointed At Roman Reigns After Rumble, Knowing WrestleMania Fight Was Off

How did Triple H make Cody win the Royal Rumble?

Cody Rhodes revealed another exciting thing about his spot at Royal Rumble, saying that Triple H deliberately made him win the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row so that the fans cancel The Rock when he stakes claim to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock’s business partner Brian Gewirtz had strong reservations against this booking, and he said that Cody winning the Rumble would not be favorable for The Rock vs Roman Reigns, as that would make Cody a strong contender for the WrestleMania 40 main event. However, Triple H and Nick Khan, sitting in a hotel discussing this with The Rock and Brian Gewirtz, wanted Cody to win.

Advertisement

So, when the fans backed Cody to face Reigns, it was all part of Triple H’s plan. That was Hunter’s call to let Cody finish his story.