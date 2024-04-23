Cody Rhodes To Make Hollywood Movie Debut In New Naked Gun Movie

Cody Rhodes has been causing a stir across various platforms ever since dethroning Roman Reigns and putting an end to his historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His triumph in WWE has led to a new opportunity in the film industry, as he secures a role in the upcoming action comedy Naked Gun, a modern take on the classic 1988 franchise.

The new version of The Naked Gun is slated to be released in 2025, starring Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson. According to reports, the 38-year-old WWE star has a cameo role in the movie. During his first WWE tenure, Rhodes featured in movies under the WWE banner. Additionally, he had roles in numerous TV shows, including Stephen Amell's Arrow. Therefore, the role in the Naked Gun would mark his Hollywood movie debut.

Top WWE Stars Get Mainstream Exposure

The mainstream spotlight is often captured by the top WWE stars. Cody, having triumphed over The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All, has solidified his role as the face of the company. With The American Nightmare leading the way, the WWE's new era is shaping up to be captivating, thanks to the presence of talented young wrestlers on the roster. Undoubtedly, Cody's status as the top attraction of this new era will undoubtedly attract attention from Hollywood.

The tradition has stayed the same since the 1980s after Hulk Hogan's fame soared to new heights, giving him many opportunities in Hollywood. The Attitude Era saw stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, with the latter becoming an A-Lister in Hollywood.

Finishing his impressive full-time WWE career, John Cena left for a movie career, grabbing big roles and becoming a Hollywood heavyweight. Now, Roman Reigns is also expected to make a transition to Hollywood like his cousin and predecessors.

Cody's journey as a leading star just embarked on this year. The 38-year-old should be at the pinnacle of his WWE career for at least the next five years. After headlining two WrestleMania events already, he is expected to keep the upward trajectory of his career by main eventing more WrestleMania events and adding more world titles to his collection. As he proceeds in his WWE career, he might land more roles in Hollywood movies.

