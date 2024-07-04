Cody Rhodes Went Off Script And Pointed At Roman Reigns After Rumble, Knowing WrestleMania Fight Was Off

In the recently released documentary WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain, WWE creative head Triple H made a startling revelation regarding Cody Rhodes. He already told the American Nightmare that he wouldn't be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes still pointed at the Tribal Chief after his Royal Rumble 2024 victory despite knowing he wouldn't be facing him.The move was not part of the script.

In Hunter's words, "In the afternoon, I told him. It was becoming more of a reality that the match between Roman and The Rock could take place at WrestleMania. And I don't think anybody knew a thing outside of Cody, and I'm sure that was a brutal day. "

What happened after the Royal Rumble 2024?

Upon his second consecutive Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes stood on the Turnbuckle and pointed towards Roman Reigns, who was in the stands. He knew Roman would not be his opponent as revealed by Triple H , but he did go into business for himself.

On SmackDown after Royal Rumble, Cody told fans The Rock would be Roman's new challenger, not him,

Cody Rhodes' reaction to it

While Cody maintained his composure, announcing The Rock as the new challenger for Roman Reigns on TV, he was infuriated by the creative direction of the storyline.

Talking to The Pivot Show recently, Cody Rhodes noted that many people were saying that he was fine to give the WrestleMania spot to The Great One. In his mind, he thought the whole idea was insane.

Given that WrestleMania is equivalent to the Superbowl of WWE, he wasn't fine at all. People who thought it would not bother him didn't know him personally. Calling it nonsense, Rhodes added that he worked hard for that opportunity throughout his life.

Luckily, the potential encounter between cousins, The Rock and Roman Reigns, was scrapped due to WWE fans. They consistently protested the idea, wanting Cody Rhodes to finish his story after failing in the first attempt at WrestleMania 39.

Noticing Cody's popularity as a babyface, WWE altered the storyline. He not only challenged Roman for the title but also won this time to write his name in the history book. In the end, Cody's move of pointing toward Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024 proved to be a crucial moment in this storyline.

