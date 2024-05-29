Cody Rhodes' WWE Theme Song Kingdom Hits New Milestone On Spotify

In WWE, Cody Rhodes is currently the most prominent babyface following his WrestleMania 40 triumph over Roman Reigns. One of the key appealing parts of his character is his theme song. He used the same theme song in AEW, helping to shape up the American Nightmare character. It achieved greater popularity after he arrived at WWE.

The song was created by the band Downstait. Known as Kingdom, the tune boasts several catchy lines, especially the part of 'Adrenaline in My Soul'. Kingdom recently reached a major milestone on the audio streaming platform, Spotify.

Taking on X( formerly Twitter), the creator of the song, Downstait, shared that Kingdom has officially crossed over a mammoth fifty million streams on Spotify. Tagging Cody Rhodes, they wrote it was an incredible milestone to reach.

How did the theme song shape Cody's character?

In his initial WWE run, Cody Rhodes had insipid gimmicks alongside mediocre theme songs. After leaving WWE, he rejuvenated his character, changing his look with blonde hair, bringing in the new American Nightmare persona, and introducing the fresh and appealing theme song Kingdom.

The song's beat and lyrics lifted the presentation of his new gimmick perfectly. As the song's popularity was evident with time, the crowd in every arena would sing along during the entrance of Cody Rhodes. Today, on the grand stage of WWE, the song's popularity has skyrocketed, making it one of the trending tracks of the company.

Every top guy in WWE had catchy theme songs

The right theme song can be a secret weapon for a wrestler, bolstering their image and success to a new height. Over the years, the most prominent stars in WWE boasted the most electrifying theme songs, whether as a babyface or heel.

In the 80s, Hulk Hogan's Real American theme song ran the Hulkamanias wild. In the 90s, whenever Stone Cold Steve Austin's music with the sound of glass breaking meant things were about to escalate.

Likewise, John Cena and the heel Roman Reigns' theme songs made a similar impression. Now, Cody Rhodes is continuing the tradition of having incredible theme songs for top guys with Kingdom.

