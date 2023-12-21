Colby Covington claims Donald Trump reason why he lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Former UFC welterweight interim champion Colby Covington was booked to face UFC welterweight champion Leon “Rocky” Edwards for champion on the last pay-per-view of UFC 296. At the main event.

Colby Covington made things personal after he commented on Leon Edwards’s dead father. Edwards completely dominated Colby Covington in a five-round championship fight.

Rocky proved himself even on the ground against great wrestlers like Colby Covington. After the fight, at the post-fight press conference, Leon Edwards expressed his excitement about the fight against one of the best UFC fighters, Colby.

“This fight was very emotional for me. This guy used my dad's murder as entertainment. It took a lot for me to calm down and stay focused to win this fight.”

“ After the press conference, I went backstage and was crying because of the rage. To this day, it still breaks my heart that he got murdered, and he said my dad should burn in hell.” Leon expressed this to Joe Rogan.

Covington gave his thoughts on losing to Leon Edwards and his slow and bad performance; he even said he lost his match because of Donald Trump.

“I thought I had the win. I thought I did enough but y'know, the judges have never favored me. They hate me because I support Trump and you know everyone hates Trump in this building so you know it is what it is. Life goes on."

Colby Covington’s UFC record

Colby “Choas” Covington made his UFC debut in 2014. Initially, the UFC was planning to release Colby because they thought he was a boring fighter and did not sell out. Later, he adapted his bad-guy character and started talking trash. He is now one of the best trash talkers in the UFC.

WIN:

1. Jorge Masvidal, UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal (Mar. 5, 2022)

2. Tyron Woodley, UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley (Sep. 19, 2020)

3. Robbie Lawler, UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Lawler (Aug. 3, 2019)

4. Rafael Dos Anjos, UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2 (Jun. 9, 2018)

5. Demian Maia: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida (Oct. 28, 2017)

6. Dong Hyun Kim, UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia (Jun. 17, 2017)

7. Bryan Barberena, UFC on FOX: VanZant vs. Waterson (Dec. 17, 2016)

8. Max Griffin, UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 (Aug. 20, 2016)

9. Jonathan Meunier, UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson (Jun. 18, 2016)

10. Mike Pyle, UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

11. Wagner Silva, UFC Fight Night 56: Shogun vs Saint Preux (Nov. 8, 2014)

12. Anying Wang, UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le (Aug. 23, 2014)

LOSS:

1. Kamaru Usman, UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 (Nov. 6, 2021)

2. Kamaru Usman, UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington (Dec. 14, 2019)

3. Warlley Alves, UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor (Dec. 12, 2015)

4. Leon Edwards, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington( Dec. 16, 2023)

