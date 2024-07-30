Colby Covington Claims Dustin Poirier Walked Out of Restaurant Like a ‘Little Bit*h’ After He Stared at Him

Colby Covington has claimed that Dustin Poirier and he came face-to-face at a restaurant about three months ago. Covington says he looked straight into Poirier’s eyes when ‘The Diamond’ walked in.

According to the former interim welterweight champion, Poirier walked out of the restaurant after that. Covington made these claims in a recent interview with Submission Radio.

Colby Covington speaks about Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington once claimed Dustin Poirier’s kid was originally Conor McGregor’s , crossing all lines in his trash talk. The pair, despite being former teammates, have been at loggerheads.

Covington has now claimed that he came across Poirier recently and detailed the impromptu incident, telling Submission Radio,

“I crossed paths with him three months ago at the NYY steakhouse, Coconut Creek Casino, which is the same city where he trains at the gym. He came into the steakhouse, and I looked him right into the eyes and said, ‘What’s up, bi**h? It’s on sight? Say something, do something.’ He just walked out of the restaurant.”

Covington further claimed that Poirier can talk in front of the camera, but when he feels out of energy and abilities, he can’t do anything.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier have had animosity for a while. Poirier’s last fight was for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 302, which he lost via fifth-round submission.

Advertisement

‘Chaos’ last fought at UFC 296, against Leon Edwards, for the undisputed welterweight title. He dropped a decision in that bout.

Also Read: When Colby Covington Congratulated Dustin Poirier and His Wife on Daughter’s Birth Before Relationship Took Sour Turn

Is Colby Covington vs Dustin Poirier a possibility?

Coly Covington fights at welterweight, and Dustin Poirier has spent the majority of his career at lightweight. Hence, weight-wise, the pair are very close to each other, meaning a fight between them is realistic.

Both Covington and Poirier have been interim champions in their respective divisions, but both have lost three undisputed title fights.

Both fighters find themselves in strange spots in their divisions. However, given their bad blood, a potential showdown could trigger fan interest. Both superstars are the cream of the crop in terms of their abilities, meaning fans could be set for a spectacular clash if they collide.

Also Read: ‘Better Than Anybody in the UFC’: Belal Muhammad Compares Himself to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington