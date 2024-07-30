Colby Covington Claims He Will Take ‘Racist Juice Monkey’ Belal Muhammad’s ‘Man Card’ in Potential Title Fight

Colby Covington recently aimed a ruthless verbal tirade at newly-minted UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington called Muhammad a racist and a virgin.

‘Chaos’ further claimed that he’d take Muhammad’s championship and his manhood if they ever fought inside the octagon. He also said that the only time Muhammad wanted to fight him was when he had already accepted a title fight.

Colby Covington sounds off on Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad claimed ahead of UFC 304 that he is better than Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. Muhammad has now accomplished something that Covington never could: the undisputed welterweight title.

Covington, however, was at his usual trash talk peak when asked about a potential square off against ‘Remember the Name’. He told Submission Radio, ''You know, the guy's [Muhammad] a fu**ing pu**y. The only time that Belal, the racist juice monkey, wanted to fight me, was when I only already had a title fight signed, sealed, and delivered. That's the only time he wanted to fight me otherwise, he's never said my name because he knows he's a little bi*ch and he knows what I would do to him. He's a pu**y.''

Covington added, ''If I pass with him, he won't be champion anymore; he won't be a man anymore. I will take his man card, and we know he's still a virgin.'

Covington has so far had three shots at the undisputed welterweight title, losing all of those fights. He is a former interim champion of the division.

Belal Muhammad, meanwhile, made the most of his only crack at UFC gold, dominantly beating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 to capture the throne. It’s worth noting that Edwards is also Covington’s last opponent, a fight ‘Chaos’ lost via decision at UFC 296.

Colby Covington sends Belal Muhammad damning verdict about championship reign

Colby Covington claimed Belal Muhammad is not a star and won’t have the privilege of handpicking his opponents. Speaking to Submission Radio, ‘Chaos’ added that Muhammad will fight whoever he is matched up against.

While Muhammad is not a superstar, he showed his quality during the UFC 304 win against Edwards. He is now on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, winning ten of those fights.

Realistically, Colby Covington is not in contention to be the next challenger for Belal Muhammad. Shavkat Rakhmonov is seemingly the frontrunner, as Leon Edwards also looks unlikely to get an immediate rematch.