Colby Covington Goes Off on Ian Garry In X-rated Rant About His Wife Following Controversial Michael Venom Page Win

The rivalry between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry appears to be intensified. Chaos recently went on a tirade about the Irishman in an interview. The American welterweight failed to hold back as he insulted The Future’s wife.

Colby Covington’s pattern of insulting Ian Garry’s wife is unstoppable. Although the two contenders have yet to fight each other, they go for the occasional callouts and challenges on social media.

Colby Covington insults Ian Garry in recent interview

The UFC 303 was a spectacular event. Headlining the card was Alex Pereira, who defended his championship belt against Jiří Procházka. The welterweight division encountered the clash of Michael Venom Page and Ian Machado Gary.

Although Page had his moments, Garry managed to be successful on the ground. The Irishman defeated the Brit via a unanimous decision. Despite the impressive victory, fellow welterweight contender Colby Covington believes it was lackluster.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington went on a tirade about Ian Garry’s latest performance. Chaos critiques the Irishman’s performance and claims the fans got robbed of a good fight.

“I think he [Ian Garry] lost the fight,” says Covington. The American fighter believes it was Michael Venom Page who took the victory this weekend. Referring to The Future as a ‘bum,’ he expressed his disdain for the Irishman.

On previous occasions, Ian Garry had expressed his desire to be on a Conor McGregor undercard. Covington totally shutdown The Future’s aspirations. “Conor left him at the altar,” said Chaos regarding The Notorious’ withdrawal.

Colby Covington also dismissed Ian Garry’s GOAT status. The American fighter also went on to insult The Future’s wife Layla Machado Garry in the rant. Referring to her as ‘The Throat Goat,’ Chaos did not hold back. He absolutely decimates the Irishman and dismisses him as a future opponent.

Dana White’s thoughts on Ian Garry vs Colby Covington

A welterweight clash between Ian Garry and Colby Covington is a fight that fans are willing to witness. Due to their rankings in the division amidst the heated rivalry both contenders share, this is a fight not to be missed.

With Ian Garry’s recent victory over Michael Venom Page, the Irishman aims for Colby Covington. After multiple call-outs, The Future believes it is time to face Chaos in a much-anticipated bout.

In the post-fight press conference for UFC 303, Dana White hinted at a potential fight between Ian Garry and Colby Covington. He claimed Ian Garry was shouting at him to negotiate a fight against Chaos.

In the MMA community, it was rumored that Colby Covington had rejected a fight against Ian Garry. However, Dana White went on to disprove the hearsay. He believes there will be a fight between the aforementioned contenders further down the line.

“Colby doesn’t reject fights,” said Dana White. The UFC president hints at a potential fight between the contenders in the future.