Colby Covington Picks Dricus du Plessis Over Israel Adesanya, Accuses ‘Izzy’ of Taking the Match for Money: ‘Last Opportunity for a Money Grab’

Dricus du Plessis will emerge victorious against Israel Adesanya, feels Colby Covington. Speaking about the main event of UFC 305, Covington predicted that Israel Adesanya does not have in him what it takes to be a champion anymore. However, feuding with Du Plessis would allow ‘Izzy’ a significant amount of money and that is Adesanya’s main motive for coming into the fight.

Uploading a video on social media, the controversial athlete began by addressing Adesanya in a degrading manner. Next up, Covington said, “Izzy sees this as his last opportunity for a money grab. So he’s willing to take a break from m*lesting canines to get his clock cleaned by the new champ.” This was quite a surprising prediction as most of the odds have so far gone in favor of Israel Adesanya.

Few days back, former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski had opined that it will be Adesanya all the way. He said that despite Du Plessis having raw power, his style of fighting is very much unorthodox. Coining him as ‘awkward’, Volkanovski predicted that ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be fully prepared to face the South African challenge.

As a matter of fact, the recent forms of both the athletes look contrasting. Israel Adesanya has only managed to win once in his last two matches. Losing against Alex Pereira, Adesanya bounced back impressively to knock out Poatan in what was a dominant performance. Unfortunately, that was all the glory Adesanya could manage in recent times. Pitted against Sean Strickland to defend his middleweight title, ‘Izzy’ faltered, resulting in a shock defeat.

On the contrary, Dricus du Plessis looks quite the invincible one at the moment. Going undefeated so far, the South African has won against the likes of Robert Whittaker. Back in UFC 290, Whittaker was considered as the next in line for the middleweight title. However, Du Plessis came in hard, and knocked ‘The Reaper’ out cold to make his way to Sean Strickland. Come UFC 297, nobody imagined that the middleweight title will be changing hands. Surprisingly, Du Plessis put up a striking masterclass to dominate proceedings and took the belt from Strickland to be crowned as the new champion.

Soon after his victory, both Adesanya and Du Plessis started to throw shades at each other. With the trash talking getting intense, it will be interesting to see who will prevail inside the octagon and back their talking. But one thing is for sure- the fans will get to see a banger of a fight.

