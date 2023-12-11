Colby Covington reacts to fellow UFC star Conor McGregor's interest in running for President of Ireland

Former UFC champion Notorious Conor McGregor is currently making global headlines for presenting his open views on his home country Ireland's current situation. McGregor has even expressed and hinted that he is willing to run for President of Ireland.

Native Irish people and fans are backing and hyping up McGregor for his political interes. The Notorious one even posted a photo on social media saying, “ Ireland, your President.”

Many celebrities and famous persons all around the world are reacting and supporting Conor McGregor to run for office. From Twitte/r X CEO Elon Musk to former kickboxing champion and controversial Social Media Icon Andrew Tate.

McGregor is currently out of competition from 2021 after a brutal leg injury. He is set to make his comeback next year in 2024.

UFC fighter reacts to Conor McGregor’s possible political debut

Recently while talking to Mirror Fighting, UFC fighter Colby ‘Chaos' Covington reacted on Conor McGregor’s possible political debut

“Yeah I think Conor would be a great leader, he has a lot of those leadership, world championship qualities, and he believes in freedom, which is most important. I respect Conor so much because he cares about his people and how much he wants freedom for his people.”

He further claimed, “He doesn’t want to see his people killed in the streets and the streets of Ireland being burned. So, I sympathize with Conor and I think he would be a great leader over there. The guy is already a world-class fighter, one of the best fighters we’ve seen in the sport, the biggest fighter for sure the sport has ever seen. I think he would do great things in politics in Ireland.”

Colby Covington is set to face UFC welterweight champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards next at UFC’s last major event of the year on December 17th, 2023 at UFC 296. Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Covington.

